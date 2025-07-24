Whitecap Consulting Joins Fintech Fringe’s Scale & Grow Initiative to Strengthen Fintech Commercial Growth

Fintech Fringe has announced the addition of Whitecap Consulting to Scale & Grow, its specialist consulting arm designed to help scaling fintechs sharpen their commercial execution and strategy.

Whitecap, a strategic consultancy with a strong regional presence, is recognised for its work with fintech, financial services, and technology firms. The consultancy will offer targeted support to both UK-based and international fintechs looking to expand their footprint, delivering structured and actionable commercial insights to accelerate growth.

The Scale & Grow platform has already brought together a high-calibre team of industry experts, offering services across compliance, capital, PR, talent, and legal. With Whitecap’s involvement, the initiative now benefits from added expertise in commercial strategy and high-impact growth planning.

Julian Wells, Director at Whitecap, says:

“We’ve been watching the Fintech Fringe ecosystem build at pace, and Scale & Grow feels like a natural evolution. We’ve got shared goals – and now, a shared platform to support the fintechs that need us. With our strength across regional ecosystems, we’re ideally placed to help to join the dots across the UK.”

Calypso Harland, Founder and CEO of Fintech Fringe, added:

“Whitecap brings the strategic clarity and market insight we needed to supercharge Scale & Grow. We’re already strong across the operational stack – but now we’ve got the top-level strategic muscle to help fintechs go faster and smarter. And just as importantly, we’re values-aligned. That matters.”

Whitecap’s direct involvement in Fintech North and Fintech West gives the firm an ear to the ground across key regions. Combined with Fintech Fringe’s footprint, fintechs now have unparalleled access to market insight, senior expertise, and fast-mobilising commercial support.

“In a recent report, Whitecap analysed 250 fintech scaleups outside of London, finding that fintechs with structured support were more likely to raise funding and grow faster. That’s what Scale & Grow delivers – and with Whitecap on board, we’ve turned up the dial.” – Calypso Harland

Other growth partners include: Harrington Starr, Fox Williams, HaysMac, Mountside Ventures, fscom, Frazier Deeter and SkyParlour.