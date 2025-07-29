x-factor contestant danny dearden passes away at 34

Danny Dearden, a former contestant on ITV’s The X Factor, has passed away at the age of 34. The news was confirmed by his family and management team on May 2, 2025.

Danny was a semi-finalist on The X Factor UK in 2013, competing in the “Boys” category under the mentorship of judge Louis Walsh. He rose to the top 16 before being eliminated during the live shows.

The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. His family requested privacy during this difficult time, describing him as “a bright light, a gifted singer, and a beloved son and brother.”

Who Was Danny Dearden?

Danny Dearden was born in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, in 1990. A passionate singer from a young age, he worked as a kitchen porter and supermarket worker before auditioning for The X Factor in 2013.

His audition in front of judges Louis Walsh, Gary Barlow, Tulisa Contostavlos, and Nicole Scherzinger earned a standing ovation for his performance of Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.

He became known for his soulful voice and humble demeanor, quickly gaining a fanbase during the 2013 series, which was won by Sam Bailey.

Danny Dearden’s X-Factor Journey

Year: 2013 (Series 10)

2013 (Series 10) Category: Boys (ages 16–24)

Boys (ages 16–24) Mentor: Louis Walsh

Louis Walsh Best Performance: “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston

“I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston Final Position: Top 16 (eliminated in first live show)

After the show, Danny continued to perform locally and shared music on social media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook.

Reactions to Danny Dearden’s Passing

Tributes have poured in from fans, fellow contestants, and industry figures.

Louis Walsh, who mentored Danny on the show, said:

“Danny had a beautiful voice and a kind heart. He was one of the most genuine people I’ve met on The X Factor. My thoughts are with his family.”

Fellow 2013 contestant Luke Friend tweeted:

“Shocked and saddened by the news about Danny. He was always so positive. Sending love to his loved ones.”

The X Factor fan communities on Reddit and Facebook have also launched memorial threads, with fans sharing videos of his performances and personal messages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What was Danny Dearden’s cause of death?

The cause of death has not been publicly released. His family has asked for privacy and has not confirmed any details.

How old was Danny Dearden when he died?

Danny Dearden was 34 years old at the time of his passing.

Was Danny Dearden on The X Factor UK?

Yes. He competed in Series 10 (2013) and reached the top 16.

Did Danny Dearden release music after The X Factor?

He did not release a commercial album, but he performed live and shared covers and original songs on social media and YouTube.

Where was Danny Dearden from?

He was from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England.

When did Danny Dearden pass away?

He passed away in late April 2025. The public announcement was made on May 2, 2025.

Final Thoughts: Remembering a Talented Singer

The news of Danny Dearden’s passing has deeply affected fans of The X Factor and the wider UK music community.

Though his time on the show was brief, he left a lasting impression with his powerful voice and down-to-earth personality.

As more tributes emerge, his legacy as a passionate performer and kind-hearted individual will continue to be remembered.

Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his music.