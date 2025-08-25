BRICS+ Fashion Summit Pioneers New Strategies for the Industry

BRICS’ combined GDP measured by purchasing power parity already stands at $77 trillion, according to 2025 IMF data. This impressive figure highlights the rapid ascent of BRICS economies on the international stage, shaping global economic trends, trade and financial markets. The fashion industry is staking its claim in this dynamic landscape, seeking to establish new ties among these fast-growing economies.

At the forefront of this movement is the BRICS+ Fashion Summit, an influential international gathering that will bring together representatives from more than 60 nations in Moscow from August 28 to 30. The Summit will focus on the major themes that have come to define the fashion industry, which now serves as a vital tool in cultural diplomacy. In BRICS+ countries, creative industries such as fashion are increasingly pivotal, driving growth and reflecting the broader shifts in global values. This year’s event promises a vibrant tapestry of voices from India, China, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, the UAE, Indonesia, as well as Europe and the United States, highlighting the summit’s truly global reach.

A standout trend at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit is the surge of emerging markets in the global fashion economy. With expanding internet infrastructure, rising incomes, and burgeoning youth populations attuned to contemporary trends, such regions as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are experiencing a surge of interest in fashion. Bain & Company predicts India’s e-commerce fashion market will double by 2027 — outpacing Europe and the US. These regions are no longer followers. They’re setting the pace.

“BRICS+ Fashion Summit cultivates an environment where innovative projects emerge — ranging from artisan workshops to global brands — that have the potential to strengthen the fashion economy,” said Antonio Maurizio Grioli, Dean of and Interiors of Pearl Academy, India.

“Participation in the BRICS+ Fashion Summit offers Türkiye a valuable platform to strengthen economic ties with BRICS+ countries, explore new export channels, and foster long-term partnerships. Beyond the economic aspect, it also presents an opportunity to showcase Türkiye’s design talent, innovation, and cultural richness in fashion,” said Cem Altan, President of International Apparel Federation (IAF).

Sustainability also takes centre stage. McKinsey reveals that 73% of consumers worldwide are prepared to alter their habits to mitigate environmental damage. NielsenIQ research further demonstrates that brands committed to eco-conscious and ethical practices are growing 1.5 times faster than their peers.

“The largest potential for innovation lies at the intersection of sustainability and technology”, said Jay Ishak, CEO and Co-Founder of International Fashion Chamber Malaysia, “The BRICS+ Fashion Summit elevates emerging markets by showcasing their contributions to global fashion, influencing international trends, and advocating for sustainable and ethical industry practices. The Summit significantly helps emerging countries articulate their voice and collectively define their role within the global fashion industry”.

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit’s ever-expanding scope serves not only as a showcase of outstanding organisational excellence but also as a catalyst for community-building within the industry. As it continues to grow, this gathering exemplifies how emerging markets and established players alike are collaborating to shape the future of global fashion.