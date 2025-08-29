Cathie Wood Buys Tech Stock

Visionary founder of ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, has gained the street focus again with risky ventures into high growth tech stocks. On August 29, 2025, ARK exchange-traded funds (ETFs) issued a large buy in BitMine Immersion Technologies and Intellia Therapeutics, the move that supports the view of Wood, who is also a bull on cryptocurrency infrastructure and gene-editing innovation.

These acts as the markets sail through the turbulence caused by economic changes and regulatory activities confirm Wood’s optimism in industries that will grow exponentially. Investors are clamouring about the possibilities of BitMine and Intellia spearheading the next tech wave following her track record of spotting disruptors, such as Tesla and Coinbase.

Strategic Crypto Play: ARK Boosts BitMine Holdings

ARK Invest has also increased its bet on BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR) which provides a major stake in Ethereum treasury management and crypto mining technology.

On Wednesday, ARK flagship ETFs, ARK Innovation, ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet, ETF (ARKW) and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) purchased a total of 15.6 million shares of BitMine, 227,569 in ARKK, 70,991 in ARKW, and 40,553 in ARKF. This acquisition makes ARK have a total investment in BitMine value more than $300 million, which advisor Wood believes the company has to play in the soaring crypto economy.

BitMine in turn has increased its stock by 534.9 percent since the beginning of the year, which has been powered by the recovery of the cryptocurrency market and instead of the 7.85% drop that occurred in the past 3 months with the stock closing at $46.03. This places the company as a giant in the development of Ethereum given that it has the resources in the treasury amounting to 8.82 billion in assets, out of which 1.71 million ETH is worth about 7.9 billion.

The recent announcement by BitMine of its intentions to increase its at-the-market equity programme to $24.5 billion is another positive indication of its ambitious intentions to scale its Ethereum holdings. The well-timed buys of Wood indicate that she considers the present pullback as an optimal opportunity to earn long-term returns in blockchain technology.

Biotech Breakthrough: ARK’s Intellia Investment Signals Confidence

In a similar action, ARK Invest strengthened its biotech investment by buying 349,930 shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) through ARKK, worth 3,996,200. Intellia, an innovative company in CRISPR gene-editing technology, pursues the development of genetic disease therapies (transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema).

The purchase is consistent with the long-held optimism of Wood regarding biotech as a way to transform healthcare, with whom he frequently compares the role of gene editing to that played by the internet in transforming communication.

The sale of Intellia to Ark is in correlation with strategic sales of other holdings, such as 55,624 of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and 54,679 of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) at prices of 5,349,916 and 2,613,656, respectively.

These divestitures are seen as a portfolio rebalance where the capital gets redirected to high-conviction businesses, such as biotech and crypto, and reducing the streaming and gaming. The selective approach to business emphasised by Wood shows how she is good at discovering industries before they are disrupted.

Market Buzz and Sector Outlook

ARK did not escape this reaction as the market reacted to its recent trades with mixed feelings. BitMine stock gained after-hours, and Intellia focused gainedes as the broader life sciences market staged a wider biotech attack. On August 29, 2025, the S&P 500 increased by 0.5% and tech stocks were the most profitable, despite rising inflation fears.

The investments made by Wood are considered to be a sign of confidence in crypto and biotech, which are becoming more and more considered to be countermeasures to the traditional market almost any volatility.

The market leadership of both BitMine and Intellia is an opportunity due to the domination of Ethereum in decentralised finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as well as the medical breakthrough made by biotech.

Why Ethereum and Biotech? Wood’s Vision for the Future

Wood bases her aggressive bets on her bullishness towards Ethereum and gene editing. She predicted in a recent ARK report that Ethereum would hit a 20 trillion market capitalization by 2032, which would put the currency at a price of 166,000 per ETH- a 3,536% increase over its current value of 4,635.

This forecast is based on Ethereum smart-contract ecosystem, which supports more than 234 million unique wallets across applications in finance, health, and real estate. The ethereum focus in BitMine is exactly in line with the vision and recent CRISPR developments by Intellia have the potential to open up new avenues in medicine, assuming the regulatory approvals.

What Investors Should Watch

To investors, the moves by Wood provide a map on how to navigate the technology world of 2025. Her track record of stock purchases in high-growth stocks has in many cases been followed by large rallies, notwithstanding the volatility in ARK funds in market declines. The two stocks to be followed are BitMine and Intellia due to their exposure to the potential of Bitcoin and the prospects of breakthroughs in the FDA respectively.

The problem of regulatory clarity in crypto and biotech will be acute, and future earnings reports will be important. Her latest purchases are a must watch investment in a market where market trends are influenced by the asset management empire of the formidable Wood whose assets total close to 50 billion dollars.