Chainlink LINK Soars 12% on Institutional Backing and Whale Buys

Chainlink currency, LINK, recorded a high of 12 percent on August 17, 2025, reaching a 26.05 26.05-high, leaving most of the major cryptocurrencies far behind, and has established itself as a pioneer in the space of decentralized oracles.

Chainlink, with a market capitalization of 14.72 billion, is riding on a wave of not only high-profile partnership announcements but also whale buying and technical landmarks as a pillar of the on-chain finance revolution. Investors’ enthusiasm is evident in LINK’s multi-month highs, with analysts anticipating a potential rise to $30 or above.

Major Partnerships Bolster Chainlink’s Ecosystem

Chainlink has further cemented its position as the oracle network to use to integrate real-world data to blockchains, with more partnerships increasing its dominance in the market. Chainlink has recently announced a collaboration with the Intercontinental Exchange (parent company of the New York Stock Exchange) on August 16; the partnership is intended to allow it to provide high-quality forex and precious metals data on-chain, sourced and streamed by Chainlink Data Streams.

This shift will reinforce the bridge between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), which will allow institutions to utilize the quality pricing of tokenized assets. Furthermore, the partnership with Mastercard, announced in June 2025, means that Chainlink now provides access to crypto buying to approximately 3 billion cardholders on-chain, yet another integration of Chainlink infrastructure into the existing financial system worldwide. These collaborations speak volumes about the increased impact that Chainlink has managed to secure, as its Total Value Secured (TVS) amount reached a maximal value of $93 billion spread over DeFi protocols.

Whale Activity Signals Strong Confidence

On-chain indicators indicate substantial whale concentration, where in August alone, large investors have added 0.67 percent of all LINK circulating supply, which is approximately 4.5 million LINK. On August 15, a large $10.2 million withdrawal was made by a new wallet on Binance, adding to the speculation of a breakout, since less exchange supply is a common precedent to price rallies.

According to analysts at CryptoQuant, whale wallets have purchased over 150 million USD worth of LINK in under two weeks, indicating that institutional and high-net-worth investors may be heavily betting on Chainlink’s future. This build-up, and the 44 percent price increase experienced over the last two weeks, has seen LINK move to a three-month high, alongside community sentiment to the highest of the year 2025.

Technical Innovations Drive Market Enthusiasm

A major driver of the Chainlink rally has to do with technological innovations in the company. The introduction of the Chainlink Reserve, which contains 109,661.68364319 LINK as of August 14, should help the ecosystem grow in the long term, as it allows converting the revenue generated by enterprises into a token reserve. Chainlink also launched Data Streams of U.S. equities and ETFs, providing real-time information to 37 blockchains, marking a milestone in its presence in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

Co-founder Sergey Nazarov likens the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) to the initial days of Ethereum and its virtual machine, which might help with making the creation of innovative contracts as smooth as possible, and further cements its position as Web3 infrastructure. Such innovations have been compared to those of tech giants such as AWS, with analysts referring to Chainlink as a “large-cap crypto jackpot” based on its scalability and pervasiveness opportunities.

Technicals are Bullish and Indicating Further Gains

The outlook is bullish according to the technical analysis, as LINK broke a long-term resistance at 24. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64, indicating intense buying pressure, and the MACD is in the positive zone, which suggests the bulls are having the upper hand. The AMBCrypto analysts forecast an 82 percent jump to $30.92, provided LINK continues its current rise, with more calling targets up to $95, assuming the Elliott Waves and whales are at work. Nonetheless, failure to retain the $24 support may result in LINK retesting the $20.5 level, but the current on-chain delivery ratios indicate that the bulls are ready to guard the crucial levels.

Chainlink has become a popular contender in the altcoin season of 2025 due to a combination of institutional support, a whale supply, and technical prowess. With the global financial system shifting more towards on-chain, the ability of LINK to establish secure, decentralized data feeds means that the power of LINK has made it an investor favorite with eyes on dramatic growth.