As of August 26, 2025, Epic Chain (EPIC) is emerging as a highly popular name in the crypto industry, based on Ethereum and supported by Ripple. As of today, the live price is $2.77 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of 16.79 million USD and a decline of 3.39 per cent compared to the previous day. Nevertheless, EPIC has shown a surge of 33.91% over the past seven days, despite the 1.6 percentage points drop in the global cryptocurrency market.

EPIC’s dollar six value is $ 22.72 million, with a circulating supply of approximately $86.24 million, ranking it 244th on major exchanges like Binance and KuCoin. Short-term analyst predictions indicate a price fall of 24.45 to 1.83 dollars by August 31, 2025. However, medium and long-term bullish sentiments suggest the price will rise to 5.36 dollars by August 2026, driven by the RWA tokenisation platform and XRP Ledger integration.

Ripple-Backed RWA Superstructure

Epic Chain (previously known as Ethernity Chain (ERN)) is emerging as one of the leading RWA ecosystems and has a presence in 150+ countries around the world. Its lead offering, Fanable, has an annual on-chain value of fees in and around a million dollars; its main product is the tokenisation of consumer goods such as rare watches, jewellery, and digital collectables.

A recent migration of the platform to an EVM-compatible XRP Ledger sidechain, announced in August 2025, makes use of the settlement speed and low fees of XRP to allow RWA projects such as tokenised real estate and commodities to scale.

Integrating Ripple RLUSD stablecoin alongside this move means that Epic Chain is now a primary asset tokenisation hub targeted at institutions with a market size of over US$50 trillion. Social media buzz on X is showing positive sentiment, 74.04 per cent of the posts are bullish, but there are also some negative words concerning XRP regulatory issues.

Entertainment and Creator Economy Focus

This shift in focus demonstrates that Epic Chain’s evolution from an exclusive NFT platform to a more expansive Layer 2 solution adds further value to the entertainment industry. The EPIC token is used to drive gasless transactions, governance and staking, and allows creators to launch digital collectables, social tokens, and immersive Web3 games.

Its content protection tools, which use AI, and its easy-to-use token creation tool have proved to be popular with developers, with its decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) enabling the token holders to vote on proposals within the ecosystem.

The rebrand has shifted Epic Chain’s focus to interoperability between Ethereum Layer 1 and its Layer 2 infrastructure, making it a flexible option for entertainment-oriented decentralised applications (dApps). This marketing shift has sparked debates about X, with users noting that EPIC has the potential to revolutionise the Web3 entertainment industry.

Competition and Threats

There is also the RWA sector that is heating up with other competitors like Plume Network, tokenising real estate and promising rental yields. The lesser market cap of 86 million places Epic Chain at risk of being affected by the volatility of the market and price manipulation by whales. It also has regulatory dangers in that it depends on the Ripple ecosystem, especially since the legal status of XRP is not certain.

Regardless of this, the fiat pair expansion that EPIC recently rolled out in select Asian (Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan) and Western (UK, Germany, and the United States) markets, on August 14, 2025, will promote the broader adoption of the project among retailers by providing access to more than 20 fiat gateways and 1 billion bank accounts. A neutral 14-day RSI indicates a stable short-term outlook, while the long-term options appear upbeat, with a potential for up to 7.40 by 2050.

Investor Considerations

Epic Chain is an exciting player in the 2025 world of cryptocurrencies due to its novel combination of RWA tokenisation and entertainment-centred dApps. Nonetheless, its excessive volatility and reliance on the Ripple infrastructure should be approached warily.

In this case, investors need to keep an eye on the whale actions and regulatory changes and utilise such exchanges as KuCoin to access up-to-date EPIC information. Through innovative collaborations and ever-increasing adoption, Epic Chain can assert its dominance as one of the pioneering RWA and Web3 entertainment platforms by 2030.