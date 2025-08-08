Hedera HBAR Skyrockets with 7.72% Rise in August 2025

With an outstanding 7.72 percent gain in the last 24 hours, HBAR, the native token of Hedera, has attracted the crypto community’s attention. As of August 8, 2025, the price of HBAR was at the level of $0.2635. With this bull run, HBAR has shot up to the 16th place among cryptocurrencies with a market cap of 11.17 billion dollars.

The fully diluted price is 13.17 billion dollars, in which the currency has a circulating supply of 42.39 billion HBAR with a total and maximum supply rate of 50 billion. The available 24-hour horizon trading of 510.19 million indicates robust market action and a notable increase in investor interest, accounting for 4.56 percent of the market cap. This paper will dwell on why HBAR has shown an upward line and how it is likely to take off in the short term.

Whale Rack and Market Momentum

One of the significant factors that have resulted in the price surge of HBAR recently is the competitive buying among the whales. Instead, on-chain statistics indicate an increase in the number of wallets holding over 1 million HBAR tokens, from 64% in July to 77%. Further, an appraisal of wallets that have 10 million or more HBARs presently amalgamate 96 percent of the aggregate supply.

Such consistent buying by larger investors has contributed to the bullish sentiment, which can be seen with a 40 percent price surge within the last week. The On-Balance Volume indicator continues to rise, indicating that the pressure on purchases is greater than the pressure on sales. This whale-led rally, where the volume of Hedera’s 24-hour trading increased by 49.8 percent, shows that the market sees great potential in Hedera.

Planning and Governance

The enterprise-grade public network developed by Hedera based on the unique hashgraph consensus mechanism still draws institutional attention. This fact lends weight to the credibility of a platform run by a council of global corporations, such as Google, IBM, and NVIDIA, making it more appealing to enterprise clients.

The most recent events, including the integration with SWIFT and the choice of the Australian Digital Dollar stablecoin (AUDD) in its approaches to essential finance-related projects, have served Hedera further as a reliable platform to develop decentralized applications. Also, the announcement by Immutable Holdings on July 30, 2025, to purchase 48 million tokens of HBAR to supply its treasury increases the confidence of corporations in the long-term value of the token. These are some of the reasons behind the bullish mood of HBAR.

Technical Indicators Head the Way to More Development

Technically, the price movement of HBAR is backed by solid signs. It is treading higher than the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages, indicating an ongoing improvement in an upward direction. Relative Strength Index 61.16, it has a neutral momentum, but there is still an upside before it becomes overbought.

Analysts observe that as HBAR broke out of the resistance level of about $0.25, this now forms its new support level, and further targets are on the $0.27 to $0.30 levels. A fresh high beyond $0.30 may enable the asset to rally into the mid-way resistance found at $0.35, which will mark a possible 15 percent gain within the current market. Nevertheless, one should be careful, because on the weekly chart there is a descending triangle; thus, some short-term consolidation and subsequent sustained rally are possible.

Robinhood Regulatory Drivers and Listing

HBAR Listing on Robinhood, which happened on July 25, 2025, caused an immediate 12 percent price increase by making the token available to more retail investors in the United States. The decision has expanded the marketplace of HBAR and its liquidity. In addition, the rumor of a possible spot HBAR ETF submission to Nasdaq suggests that it may attract institutional funding and catalyze demand.

X also features posts that celebrate the President Trump executive order of allowing alternative assets in 401(k) plans, which places Hedera in a good position of promoting the tokenized asset adoption. Although these moves are encouraging, regulatory uncertainties and market volatility should be viewed as a threat.

HBAR in the Future

According to analysts, HBAR has the potential to be traded at a range of between 0.26 and 0.35 in August, and some predict that the asset could reach 0.60 by the end of the year. Whale accumulation, institutional support, and technical force make HBAR one of the leading contenders in the crypto market.

But, investors are advised to be on the alert because once the price drops below the support of $0.25, it will set off a pullback to reach $0.21. Having a solid ecosystem and with an increasing user base, HBAR will continue its ascent in the future, being one of the cryptocurrencies to pay attention to in 2025.