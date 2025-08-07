Roulette is one of the most recognisable casino games you’ll find at casinos, with its iconic spinning wheel and range of betting options. Whether you’re at a land-based casino or choosing to play casino online, understanding how odds and payouts work can help you make better decisions when you place your bets.

The Roulette wheel and table layout might look complicated at first glance, but it becomes much clearer once you break down the basics. Different variations are available, and knowing the house edge and bet types can help you understand your chances.

How Roulette odds actually work

Your odds in Roulette depend entirely on which type of bet you place and which version you’re playing. European Roulette features a single zero (0), giving the house a 2.70% edge. American Roulette adds a double zero (00), bumping that house edge up to 5.26%.

Here’s what you’re looking at for individual numbers, also known as a Straight-Up bet:

European Roulette : one in 37 chance (roughly 2.7%) of hitting a specific number

American Roulette : one in 38 chance (about 2.63%) of hitting a specific number

The house edge exists because payouts are slightly lower than the true odds would suggest – that’s how casinos stay in business.

Inside bets vs outside bets

Roulette bets fall into two main camps, each with different risk levels and potential payouts.

Inside bets – higher risk, higher potential reward

These bets focus on specific numbers or small groups. They’re harder to hit, but they pay out more when you do:

Straight Up (single number) – 35:1 payout

Split (two adjacent numbers) – 17:1 payout

Street (row of three numbers) – 11:1 payout

Corner (four numbers) – 8:1 payout

Line (six numbers) – 5:1 payout

Outside bets – lower risk, better odds

These cover larger sections of the table. You’ve got better chances of winning, but the payouts are smaller:

Red or Black – 1:1 payout

Odd or Even – 1:1 payout

High or Low (1-18 or 19-36) – 1:1 payout

Dozens (1-12, 13-24, 25-36) – 2:1 payout

Columns – 2:1 payout

Since outside bets cover more numbers, they’re generally less risky than inside bets – though remember, every spin is still based purely on chance.

European vs American: What’s the difference?

Both versions use the same payout table, but that extra double zero in American Roulette shifts the odds slightly. Take a straight-up bet as an example:

European Roulette : one in 37 chance of winning, 35:1 payout

American Roulette : one in 38 chance of winning, same 35:1 payout

The payout stays the same, but your chances get slightly worse with American Roulette. If you’re looking for better odds, European Roulette might be your preference.

Special rules that can help your odds

Some European Roulette tables offer rules like “La Partage” or “En Prison”. These can reduce the house edge on even-money bets. For instance, if the ball lands on zero, you might only lose half your bet rather than everything. These bets are most commonly found in French Roulette, played on a European wheel.

Roulette offers plenty of betting options, each with its own odds and potential payouts. Understanding the differences between bet types and game versions helps you make informed choices before placing any bets. Ultimately, knowing how the game mechanics work is key to bankroll management and playing responsibly.

Remember, every spin is independent and based purely on chance – no betting system can change the fundamental odds of the game.