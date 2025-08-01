iMAD Research Inc. is a global market research and data intelligence firm that recently completed a multi-country study focused on concept testing for two over-the-counter (OTC) fever relief medication variants. The research aimed to support a leading consumer health company in optimizing brand positioning and refining its communication strategy across international markets.



Established in 2017 by Kartik Khanna and Abhishek Soni, iMAD Research Inc. operates across the United States, United Kingdom, and India, supporting a global network of over 2.5 million respondents. The firm is recognized for its work in healthcare, B2B, and consumer sectors, with a specialization in cross-regional qualitative and quantitative research.



“The team’s ability to handle medical profiling, quick turnarounds, and real-time visibility helped us stay aligned throughout,” said the Global Insights Director – Consumer Health. “We especially appreciated the cultural sensitivity shown by them in managing a complex, multi-regional study which helped shape our communication strategy.”

Study Objective and Methodology

The goal of the study was to identify the most effective product concept for a fever relief brand based on physician and pharmacist feedback.

iMAD Research Inc. employed a mixed-method approach involving quantitative online surveys and CATI (Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviewing) to ensure quality and compliance in healthcare research.



The study included 1,500 respondents, comprised of general physicians and licensed pharmacists with direct experience in fever treatment, spread across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Execution Highlights

– Rigorous medical profiling and screening to ensure high-accuracy responses

– Inclusion of experienced healthcare professionals and pharmacists

– A/B concept testing on two product variants across pricing, packaging, and communication

– Benchmarking against brand and ad performance metrics

– Localization support through multilingual fieldwork teams

Key Outcomes

– Clear identification of the winning product concept

– Valuable insights into regional differences in concept preference

– Enhanced understanding of brand fit and advertising impact

– High-quality open-ended feedback and diagnostic data

– Specific recommendations for communication and influencer strategies within the healthcare community

Conclusion

By managing strict respondent qualifications, local compliance, and language-specific logistics, iMAD Research Inc. successfully delivered a high-quality, multi-regional healthcare study.

The findings supported strategic decisions in brand repositioning and influencer targeting for global launch planning.



For more information, visit https://imad.com.