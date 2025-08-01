Charleston Rings offers more than a typical jewelry brand, aiming to redefine what it means to celebrate love. Based in Charleston, South Carolina, this local small business has quickly become the highest-rated Charleston jewelry store, crafting Truly Custom™ engagement rings with precision, purpose, and heart.

At the core of Charleston Rings is the belief that an engagement ring should be both beautiful and meaningful—a reflection of a couple’s values, style, and shared journey. Whether you choose to design your own engagement ring using their engagement ring builder or select from a curated line of bespoke diamond rings, each piece is made-to-order using only ethically sourced, lab-grown diamonds and moissanite stones.

A Family Legacy, Rooted in Faith

The story began when founders Savannah and her husband Matt blended passion, faith, and a desire to build something meaningful. Savannah’s grandfather inspired her mother, who in turn encouraged Savannah and planted a seed. When the couple moved to Charleston from Minnesota, they saw an opportunity to merge Savannah’s design instincts with a calling to serve others. What started with meetings in coffee shops developed into a beautiful, dedicated design studio and a growing e-commerce business.

From the outset, their focus has been on crafting unique custom rings that celebrate the sacredness of marriage. Each ring is a covenant, not merely a commodity, and a physical symbol of love and partnership.

Create Your Own Truly Custom™ Engagement Ring: Charleston Rings’ Process

Charleston Rings specializes in custom-designed diamond rings made specifically for each client. Their Truly Custom™ process allows clients to work directly with expert guides, combining modern digital tools with personal attention. No mass-market catalogs here; each design is original, meaningful, and handcrafted engagement rings with care.

Besides their custom work, Charleston Rings offers 50 to 100 custom bridal rings ready to order online, each designed in-house. Unlike many jewelers who resell stock pieces from overseas, Charleston Rings delivers ethical luxury with local soul.

Explore Diamond Cuts and Engagement Ring Styles at Charleston Rings

Charleston Rings provides diverse engagement ring options, from classic to modern.

Radiant Cut Diamonds and Engagement Rings : Known for brilliant sparkle, these rectangular/square diamonds combine emerald and round cuts, appearing larger and offering a vibrant, contemporary look.

Pear Shaped Engagement Rings : Teardrop-shaped diamonds blend round and marquise cuts, creating an elegant, elongated look that slims fingers and adds unique sophistication.

Marquise Engagement Rings : Elongated, boat-shaped diamonds with pointed ends maximize carat weight, appearing larger and slenderizing fingers. A bold, distinctive choice.

Hidden Halo Engagement Rings : A subtle pavé diamond circle beneath the center stone adds brilliance and perceived size, offering sophisticated, understated luxury.

Create Your Own Engagement Ring for a More Personal Meaning

Charleston Rings has earned its stellar reputation through a streamlined, high-touch process that prioritizes both exceptional craftsmanship and an unparalleled customer experience. This dedication has resulted in thousands of delighted couples, setting a new standard in the jewelry industry.

Their top-selling designs—including the Jasmine ring, Halo Horizon, and Petite Buttercup wedding band—showcase a clean, timeless aesthetic. Moissanite options remain especially popular for their value and brilliance, but the team also encourages clients to explore larger diamonds, which offer exceptional value and beauty.

Ethical Growth: Charleston Rings as Your Online Custom Engagement Ring Builder

Charleston Rings is actively building its e-commerce platform to bring custom engagement rings to a national audience, aiming to shift its business model from 90% in-person to 90% online within the next few years. Despite this shift, they remain committed to the small-business care that laid the foundation for their success.

Their aspirations extend beyond sales. With every ring, they support causes they believe in, from anti-human trafficking efforts to faith-based initiatives and missions. Charleston Rings focuses on more than just jewelry; they build legacies, foster love, and spread light.

*Images sourced from Charleston Rings