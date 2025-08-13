Merifund Capital Charts BP Brazil Breakthrough Deep-water Santos basin discovery forecasts production uplift, shareholder cash returns surge, activist influence and governance overhaul shape BP strategy

Merifund Capital Management reports that BP’s fresh 300-square-kilometre pre-salt find in Brazil’s Santos basin, located 400 kilometres offshore, delivers the energy major its largest hydrocarbon addition since 1999 and reshapes investor expectations on production growth.

Over the past 12 months Brent crude has retreated 22 % to an average USD 63.93 per barrel, yet BP has recorded underlying replacement cost earnings of USD 2.35 billion for April to June, 35 % above analyst consensus, and has earmarked a dividend uplift of 4 % together with a USD 715.66 million buy-back due before third-quarter results.

BP’s internal modelling draws comparisons with the 1999 Shah Deniz breakthrough. Laboratory work is under way to confirm reservoir composition after drilling intersected a 500-metre hydrocarbon column under 2 372 metres of water. Management indicates that an integrated production hub could shorten the timeline to first oil if appraisal wells uphold current estimates.

Corporate discipline remains in sharp focus. Incoming chair Albert Manifold joins the board on 01 September with a charge to sharpen capital allocation. He inherits a disposal target of USD 25.58 billion through 2027, with USD 1.79 billion completed to date, and an annual investment range of USD 16.62 billion to USD 19.17 billion. Workforce rationalisation of 7,400 roles continues, building on structural savings of USD 858.79 million already booked this year. Senior independent director Amanda Blanc describes Manifold’s cost-efficiency record as “well suited to BP’s needs now and into the future”.

Activist influence also intensifies. Elliott Management, holding 5.006 % through equity swaps, presses for free cash flow to reach USD 19.08 billion by 2027 compared with USD 7.63 billion generated over the preceding 12-month period and urges a retreat from renewable-energy ventures. Market reaction has been swift, with BP shares gaining 1.7 % on the London Stock Exchange following the quarterly update.

Exploration momentum underpins the shift. Ten successful wells drilled since January signal a broader strategy to restore growth. In the United States Gulf of Mexico, the Far South prospect advances, while Egyptian successes at Fayoum 5 and El King support the case for higher capital deployment. BP now commits an additional USD 10.59 billion a year to hydrocarbons, financed within a framework that targets net debt moderation.

Merifund Capital Management’s analysis shows that, on Brent at USD 70, the Santos basin hub could achieve a breakeven below USD 40 per barrel and lift group output by 4 % in 2026 without jeopardising shareholder distributions. The firm therefore expects BP to neutralise activist pressure well ahead of Elliott’s timetable.

