Nexus International Breaks Into Global Top 100 Gaming Companies with $546M H1 Revenue

Nexus International has confirmed the opening of its new regional office in São Paulo, Brazil, next week. The move comes as the privately held gaming operator reports $546 million in revenue for the first half of 2025, marking a 110% YoY increase and catapulting it into the global top 100 gaming companies by revenue.

The new São Paulo office will serve as the company’s primary base for Latin America, reinforcing Nexus’s commitment to one of the fastest-growing regulated gaming markets in the world. Brazil’s post-legalization boom has created a fertile ground for digital gaming and betting platforms, and Nexus’s early entry appears to be paying off.

According to internal reporting, the company has already surpassed its total 2024 revenue of $400 million within the first six months of this year. CEO Gurhan Kiziloz attributed the milestone to a blend of execution pace, operational focus, and the company’s geographic positioning. “Our trajectory in Brazil reflects what happens when timing, product-market fit, and operational autonomy align,” Kiziloz noted.

Much of the first-half growth stems from three pillars: the international expansion of Spartans.com, the operational scale-up of Megaposta in Brazil, and the launch of casino operations under the Lanistar brand, which Nexus acquired and repositioned in 2025. Each brand targets a distinct demographic and market segment, giving the parent company diversified exposure in the competitive global iGaming space.

Brazil has quickly become the centerpiece of Nexus’s international expansion strategy. With a youthful population, high smartphone penetration, and a regulatory framework now favoring licensed operators, the country has emerged as a high-priority market for global gaming companies. Nexus’s early licensing and localization efforts have positioned Megaposta as a leading platform under Brazil’s newly formalized iGaming regime.

“Brazil is not an auxiliary market for us. It’s central to our 2025 strategy,” said Kiziloz. “Opening a physical presence in São Paulo is not just symbolic—it’s operationally essential. We’re investing in proximity, in talent, and in long-term relationships.”

The company’s physical expansion follows a period of sustained product growth and market responsiveness. Megaposta, which operates under Brazil’s regulated betting environment, has seen notable traction with local players through its sports-first focus and native user experience. Early indicators from Q2 point to strong user retention and transaction volume in the region.

The São Paulo office is expected to become the regional coordination hub for Nexus’s Latin American operations, overseeing compliance, marketing, partnerships, and localization initiatives. Hiring efforts are already underway, with roles focused on product development, regulatory affairs, and customer support.

By grounding its LATAM strategy in Brazil, Nexus hopes to replicate its Brazil-specific playbook in neighboring jurisdictions as regulatory clarity spreads across the continent.

Unlike many of its peers in the top 100 list, Nexus operates without external capital. The company remains fully self-funded, a rarity in an industry where growth typically hinges on funding rounds and M&A. While competitors like Flutter and Entain operate in the $6–11 billion range, Nexus’s $546 million figure places it squarely in the emerging middle tier—above several legacy platforms and affiliate networks.

Its inclusion in the global top 100 list underscores a broader shift in the iGaming landscape. Operator agility, regional focus, and speed of execution are increasingly outweighing pure scale and investor backing. Nexus, by maintaining control and accelerating rollout velocity, has positioned itself as a credible challenger brand in a consolidating industry.

Despite not yet hitting its $1.54 billion full-year revenue projection, the company remains optimistic about its H2 trajectory. With major brand activations, regional office launches, and continued product enhancements in the pipeline, internal forecasts remain robust.

“Crossing half a billion dollars in six months isn’t the finish line, it’s the foundation,” said Kiziloz. “The second half of the year is about taking this momentum and deepening it across every market we operate in.”

As Brazil continues to shape the next chapter of the global iGaming story, Nexus’s expanding presence in the region may well be a bellwether for the kind of focused, founder-led growth that is redefining industry benchmarks.