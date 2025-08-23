When Sobia Mohammed talks about her life, one thing becomes clear very quickly: this woman knows who she is and what she stands for. The 33-year-old from Münster is the mother of three small children – Liyam (6), Liya (4), and Maya (1) – and at the same time an entrepreneur, a creative mind, and a social media expert. A balancing act that many consider impossible. For her, it’s essential to stay true to herself. “Work feels like vacation to me – just with appointments.”

A Mother with a Vision and Clear Priorities

Even after the birth of her first child, Sobia knew she wanted to remain professionally active. “I believe I would have been a worse mother if I had stopped working,” she says openly today.

One thing is never up for debate: her children are her top priority. They are at the heart of her daily life, her decisions, and her energy. For Sobia, professional development doesn’t conflict with being a mother – it complements it.

In an Instagram Story, Sobia spoke with Doresa about motherhood, among other topics.

Sobia draws strength from her work. Just six weeks after the birth of her youngest daughter Maya, she gently returned to work – not out of pressure, but from an inner drive. “I want to grow. I never want to stand still. Also, to be a role model for my children.” She believes that fulfilled parents can give more to their children – emotional stability, confidence, and guidance.

“To be honest? Being there only for the kids is harder than any job,” she says. That’s why she organizes her day with structure and clear priorities.

Equality with a Realistic Perspective

With her husband Selim Mohammed – the father of her children – Sobia maintains a partnership-based marriage. Both are self-employed. Still, not everything in the household and childcare is split 50/50 – and she sees that realistically. “Equality is never fully possible. That’s just life.”

Her husband is a loving and attentive father who consciously spends time with the kids. But Sobia still handles most of the everyday organization herself. Not out of obligation – out of conviction. “I’m good at it. So why shouldn’t I use that?”

On her YouTube channel “@selimsobia,” she speaks openly about motherhood, everyday stress, organization, routines, setbacks, and self-care. She’s not interested in portraying a perfect life – she wants to show reality. She aims to encourage other women to define their own balance and not to feel ashamed of their personal needs.

Exercise, movement, healthy eating, short breaks, and quality time with her children are part of a daily routine that empowers her – even in challenging phases.

Sobia Mohammed isn’t just someone who juggles many responsibilities. She also has clear goals for her professional future. She wants to keep growing, stay open to new things, and continue learning. And through it all, she never loses sight of what truly matters to her: “My children come first in everything I do.”