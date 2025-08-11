Uniswap UNI is Climbing to $11.08 Amid Whale Activity in 2025

The decentralized exchange protocol Uniswap, which drives liquidity automation on Ethereum, is a protocol that keeps attracting the attention of the cryptocurrency market. By the 11th of August 2025, its native governance token UNI, is exchanged at the price of $11.08 and grew by 2.5 percent compared to the previous 24 hours.

Having a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a 24-hour trading volume increasing to $618.6 million, Uniswap has a resilient market activity. The fully diluted valuation is of USD 11.08 billion and the circulating supply is of 628.73 million UNI with a total supply of 1 billion. The performance ranks UNI as the 23rd largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap, which accredits its value in the longer term of the decentralized finance world.

Recent prices movements

It was only in the recent days when UNI registered a high bullish momentum gaining above the psychological mark of 11 dollars, and the bulls were able to break the critical resistance lines. Analysts observe that the growing trend is an upward trend after the recovery in the recent lows as the token breaks through certain key support zones. It was only on yesterday that UNI rallied 6.5% to 11.14 due to good technical signals which were registered as a buy.

Such a rally is consistent with with broader market growths in the DeFi markets as more investors have been interested in automated market makers and the liquidity in them. The 8.85 percent volume-to-market-cap shows greater volume of trading by which traders are positioning themselves upwards to further gains. Although UNI experienced certain price changes, its stability is strong, given that its price has withstood the turbulent environment across the entire crypto market.

Whale Action and Market Behavior

What is quite new and adds a strong impetus to UNI is substantial whale activity. During the past three days, Amber Group, one of the most well-known crypto trading companies, dumped a total amount of 358,000 UNI tokens on Binance, costing about 3.81 million in total with the average price of 10.64. The presence of such concentrated positions by institutional investors is usually an indication that they are formulating their long-term view of the asset despite the asset experiencing periodic bearishness.

This whale buying was aiding Uniswap to lead by 3.8 percent gain in the CoinDesk 20 Index on August 8. But the technical analysis shows showing constant testing of main support points, with UNI currently at approximately the price of 10.69 USD after a slight downward movement of 4.19 percent, which could point to a tug-of-war between bulls and bears. Through these setbacks, however, the mood has been set towards positive developments, with whale activity increasing liquidity and decreasing selling pressure on the exchanges.

Technical Analysis and Forecasts

Projecting into the future, the long-term future of UNI is promising as it had price forecasts in 2025. The analysts predict that in case the current support is established, the token is likely to pierce the $14 mark during this bull run. The indicators such as moving averages, RSI, etc., are showing a bullish trend and the UNI stock could end the month of August with a peak of approximately 15.89. Larger forecast projections assume a mean price of 16.90 dollars a year with highs as high as 22.95 in case of great expectations.

There are however more conservative estimates which caution a low of around 10.56 which calls into importance the importance of sustained momentum. Basing on recent data, analysts point out that at the same time the price of UNI might rise by 2.9 percent to 11.19 dollars till August 11, which also corresponds with an upward bias of the token. Such expectations take into account such aspects as the scaling of Ethereum and the application of DeFi, which may lead to a rise in UNI provided that the situation in the market remains positive.

Wider Ecosystem Evolution

The ecosystem of Uniswap is developing quickly, and integrations and innovations make it more attractive. To take one currently in beta as an example, PinLink is advertising a product that bills itself as the Uniswap of real world assets, complete with clean UIs and functionality focusing on a tokenized asset. Uniswap is still one of the best decentralized exchanges, it is listed among leading DEXs along with PancakeSwap and SushiSwap.

Its place on Layer 2s such as Arbitrum, where it is a deep pool in DeFi protocols like GMX and Radiant, reinforces itself. The issues of governance on Uniswap forum remain devoted to the proposals and delegations striving to evolve according to community demands. The stable position of such a project like UNI can be compared with the appearance of new cryptos that struggle to conquer the cryptospace of 2025.

To conclude, UNI is in an ambiguous period that is characterized by price appreciation, support by whales and bullish expectations. The industry is in its growing stages but with the foundation of the UNI, the token is still in line to expand and become an arbiter in the crypto news today. Resistance breaks and ecology news are the two areas that should be monitored by investors to gain an incentive entry point.