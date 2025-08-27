As of August 27, 2025, the tragedy of squirrel Peanut continues to fill the pages of newspapers and social media, which again raises the issue of animal rights and state overprotection.

The question of why they killed Peanut the squirrel is making its way to the top stories on Google again, with new developments to keep this story on top. This paper will reveal why Peanut was euthanised, the general outrage of people over it, and the most recent updates that have led to its increased popularity again.

Peanut’s Rise to Fame: A Squirrel Loved by Millions

Peanut, aka P-Nut, was an internet sensation when Mark Longo rescued the orphaned squirrel in 2017 in New York. Through Instagram, Longo posted beautiful photos of Peanut, a pet, and Fred, a raccoon with millions of followers, engaging in antics.

Still, New York animal ownership laws are stringent. The tale of Peanut, with its combination of sweet narrative and an upsetting finale, has stood the test of time and continues to be popular in 2025 search trends.

The Raid That Caused Shock to Fans: What Happened to Peanut?

On October 30, 2024, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Chemung County Health Department raided a house in Longo, having gotten an anonymous tip about illegal wildlife possession. The New York law does not permit people to keep wild animals, including squirrels, without a permit, and Longo did not have one.

In the raid, Peanut is said to have bitten one of the DEC investigators it giving rise to the possibility of rabies, a fatal disease that can only be confirmed by brain tissue testing. Both the Peanut and Fred had been seized, and although showing a negative result in regard to the rabies test, the animals were euthanised, which instantly became controversial.

Why Was Peanut Killed? The Official Explanation

The DEC imposed the killing of Peanut on the basis of public safety. The bite case led to a rabies test, which entailed destroying the animal to check on the brain sample. Abiding by the guidance of the state, officials were guided to prioritise human health over preservation, as Longo had no rehabilitation license, which the facility was required to have.

The negative results on the rabies tests, however, fired up claims of rushed decisions. Opponents assert that quarantine or non-lethal experimentation would have avoided the death of Peanut to increase the emotional aspect and industry-driven search traffic of the story.

A Viral Uproar in 2025: Public Backlash

The death of Peanut caused a flare-up on social media, with X posts, petitions, and hashtags, such as #JusticeForPeanut, gaining traction. Celebrities and politicians, including comments by Donald Trump, during a 2024 rally, blasted the DEC efforts as being bureaucratic overkill.

Even an emotional declaration by Longo, I failed you, Peanut, was spread by hundreds of thousands of signatures demanding a response. The emotional intensity in the story, coupled with the popularity active on social media, ensures the story stays on top of the rankings in the Google algorithm of the top stories.

Latest Updates: Peanut’s Legacy and Legislative Push

The story of Peanut in 2025 has not died out. In an effort to make changes in wildlife handling procedures, a proposed New York bill, named the Peanuts Law, has been introduced. It aims to establish testing procedures that would not harm or kill wild animals and also protect their sanctity.

The internal communications of the DEC, as revealed in recent investigations, including the one conducted in April 2025 by NBC, have identified some procedural issues. The fact that Longo continues to face litigation with the state keeps the case in the spotlight, with various animal rights groups stirring demands for changing the entire system. This day, X posts a reminder of the impact of Peanut on increasing its success in the real-time searches.

Why This Story Resonates Today

The story of Peanut is a heartwarming tale about animals with a tragic twist, and it has become the perfect storm of virality. The mix of emotions, drama, and legal discourse, along with suggestions on remedies, aligns with Google’s guidelines for publishing the most important stories, relevance, social interest, and frequent updates.

With proponents of justice still advocating their demands, Peanut keeps the debate on animal welfare and government transparency on the current news by maintaining a relevant position in the news in this day and age.

In conclusion, Peanut has been euthanised under the protocol of rabies testing after being bitten during a wild animal possession raid. This story persists due to negative test results and perceptual overreach, and developments regarding proposed legislation and lawsuits in 2025 exacerbate the impact.

This tragedy is one of the significant stories as searches for answers to the question of why they killed Peanut the squirrel increase, the tragedy touches people, and they want to make changes.