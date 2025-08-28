EVs have grown in popularity among PCO drivers recently. With stricter emission standards, rising fuel prices, and increased demand for eco-friendly transport, more and more private hire drivers are choosing EVs through PCO car hire schemes instead of purchasing cars outright.

There are many reasons behind this. For instance, TfL has implemented several policies that support zero-emission vehicles. EVs are fully exempt from daily ULEZ and congestion charges. Plus, with the ever-improving EV charging infrastructure, driving an EV is becoming easier every day.

There are several other reasons why EV hire is becoming a smart and often preferred option for PCO drivers. Let’s look at them.

ULEZ and Congestion Charge Savings

EVs are zero-emission vehicles. Driving a car that doesn’t meet TfL’s emission standards in the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) means you will have to pay a £12.50 ULEZ charge daily! That’s almost £375 per month.

What’s more, non-electric private hire vehicles also have to pay a daily Congestion Charge for entering Central London. That’s another £15 a day out of your pockets. Altogether, £700 a month, just to do a job? That doesn’t make any sense.

The good news is that EVs can completely change the game in your favour. Driving a fully electric vehicle means you don’t have to pay the daily ULEZ and Congestion Charge, saving you several hundred pounds per month. The best part is that you don’t even need to own an EV! Just hire one from a reliable car provider, follow the law, and save yourself tonnes of money.

Fuel Costs vs Charging Costs

Fuel prices in the UK aren’t going any lower in the future. Currently, petrol costs around £134.24 per litre while diesel around £142 per litre. For a top-up once or twice a week, you could end up paying about £120 to £150 per week just in fuel costs.

On the other hand, fully charging an EV costs about £30 to £50 a week, considering both public chargers and overnight home chargers. And, don’t forget, electricity prices do not fluctuate like those of fuel.

They are far more stable and can help you save anywhere between £300 and £500 monthly, based on how often you charge. This cash goes straight into your savings or covers necessary expenses such as rent, bills, etc.

Access to Better PCO Hire Deals

Here’s something that is going to surprise many drivers: The PCO hire scene has completely transformed over the recent years. The growing demand for electric cars among private-hire drivers has created competition among hire companies. They are offering some pretty exciting EV hire deals for you to consider.

Most of the EV hire contracts nowadays include car insurance, MOT, and maintenance.

Some of the companies have also completely removed their upfront fees, while others have reduced them to a point that hardly counts anymore. In other words, for a little to no deposit, you would be able to collect a fully electric PCO-ready car.

We are not talking about some clunky old model. We are talking about proper vehicles like KIA e-Niro, MG5, and Hyundai Kona. These are the kind of cars that get you through your daily shift with comfort and safety.

Increased Earnings Through Uber Green and Bolt Green

While driving an EV, your car gets a boost in the app. People are becoming more conscious of climate issues and as a result, the demand for eco-friendly rides is growing. Apps like Uber and Bolt are made to address that demand. So, if you are in an electric car, the algorithm will notice you quicker. This leads to more visibility and ultimately, more trips.

In addition, many drivers on Uber Green or Bolt Green earn more for each ride. Whether it be surge pricing, platform bonuses, or exclusive promotions, driving an EV pays off well. Everyone’s doing the same job as a driver, but because you drive an electric car, you get an instant advantage.

So, if you want extra trips and high fares to improve your daily earnings, switching to an EV is a no-brainer.

Lower Maintenance and Running Costs

Time is money in the PCO world. A day off the road due to maintenance or repairs can significantly affect your earnings. Many drivers have switched to electric vehicles just to minimise downtime.

Yes, EVs save fuel and protect environment, but most importantly, they need maintenance less frequently than traditional cars.

The reason is that EVs have no engine oil, no clutch, and far fewer moving parts for something to go seriously wrong. So what does this mean for you? Fewer breakdowns and less time in the garage.

And since most EV PCO hire packages include maintenance and servicing by a reliable auto body shop, there are no extra surprises when something needs repairs; it’s all included in your weekly payment. If you are looking to avoid any surprise costs and maybe stay on the road without interruptions, driving an EV would be a smart choice.

Future-Proofing Your Private Hire Career

The Government of the UK plans a total ban on new petrol or diesel vehicles in the coming years. Even hybrids are being gradually phased out. If you don’t go electric now, you could be left behind.

Let’s face it: the emission requirements of TfL are not going to get any easier in the future. In fact, every new policy makes them stricter. Drivers who adapt early will have an advantage over drivers who wait till the last minute.

How?

When the time comes, you won’t be sweating about your car not being compliant with the new licensing rules because it already is. You also won’t have any future worries over bans, daily charges, or regulations that will prevent older cars from operating in central areas.

Each shift you work in an EV is essentially a down payment on your long-term career stability.

Final Thoughts

EV PCO car hire is not just an option anymore; it’s essential to grow your PCO driving career. With all the financial incentives, regulatory benefits, and even operational savings, this is a great time to switch to a fully electric vehicle.

Whether you work full-time or part-time, driving an EV could multiply your income and minimise expenses. Additionally, it’s a wise choice to secure your future in the private hire industry. So, start driving an EV today. You will see benefits right away.