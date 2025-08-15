Wiro is on its way to becoming a global player in artificial intelligence

Istanbul-based artificial intelligence start-up Wiro has been working to make artificial intelligence technologies accessible, applicable, and scalable since it began operations in 2023. Founded by Emin Budak and Serkan Leke, the company enables users to integrate AI solutions into their projects without requiring complex hardware knowledge, thanks to its hyper-converged infrastructure that combines GPU power and high storage capacity.

Wiro offers developers, researchers, and corporate companies fast and easy access through API, REST, and webhook-based integration options. Thanks to the ‘pay-as-you-go’ model, users can optimise their costs by paying only for the resources they need. This structure paves the way for both large-scale technology companies and new startups to effectively utilise artificial intelligence.

Since its inception, Wiro has reached over 100 customers and performed over 900,000 calculations. Working with a team with over 20 years of experience, the company plans to expand to 1,000 graphics cards by the end of 2027. With this data centre, it aims to provide AI services on a global scale and enter the US market.

Strong Infrastructure for Global Competition

Wiro attracts attention not only with the technologies it offers, but also with its strategic goals. The company, which began its R&D work in 2022, quickly developed a system capable of competing on an international scale. The automatic parameter optimisation it has developed reduces processing costs while also providing high performance.

The company’s founding team is focused on a global vision to strengthen Turkey’s position in the field of artificial intelligence. Wiro’s strategy is based on expanding its strong position in the local market to the global arena and making artificial intelligence services available in different regions of the world. In this regard, market research and business partnership efforts in the United States are ongoing.

Wiro Founder Serkan Leke commented on Wiro’s position in the artificial intelligence ecosystem with the following words:

‘Success in the world of artificial intelligence, just like in game development, requires both a strong strategy and continuous innovation. Wiro is striving to make a lasting mark in this ecosystem with its user-friendly structure and global goals.’

Ecosystem-Focused Innovation

Wiro AI aims to go beyond being just a technology provider and create an ecosystem where developers and businesses can grow their businesses. The company’s flexible infrastructure can adapt to projects in different sectors. This enables fast and efficient artificial intelligence solutions to be offered in data-intensive areas such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, media, and gaming.

Serkan Leke emphasised that innovation should not be limited to product development alone, stating:

“It’s not just about creating a product; it’s about building a sustainable ecosystem around that product. The integration ease and cost advantages offered by Wiro provide developers with room to grow, which could be the key to the company’s long-term success.”

Wiro plans to focus on real-time optimisation of artificial intelligence models in the coming period. This will enable users to instantly scale system resources according to project requirements. This feature can offer a significant increase in efficiency, especially for organisations that process large amounts of data.

Aligning with Turkey’s technology export goals, Wiro aims for sustainable growth in both local and global markets. The company’s vision is for an artificial intelligence brand originating from Turkey to gain global recognition and become a competitive player. Technical capability, user-friendly systems, and cost advantages stand out as the cornerstones of this vision.