Anmol Singh, known by his stage name Anmol Beats, is a music producer who is making waves in the UK’s creative industries. With a Master’s degree in Advanced Music Technology and Vocal Performance from the prestigious London College of Music, Anmol has honed his skills to craft a unique and captivating sound that is resonating with audiences worldwide.

Anmol’s recent release, “Bewafa,” has amassed over 400,000 views on YouTube since its debut on the UK-based label Sarao Studios. “Working with the team at Sarao Studios has been an incredible opportunity to bring my music to a wider audience,” Anmol says. “Their support and guidance have been invaluable in helping me to refine my sound and connect with new listeners.”

In addition to his solo work, Anmol has also collaborated with established artists and music organizations, such as his work with popular poet and songwriter Vabby on the track “Zindagi ft. Anmol Beats,” which has over 1 million views on YouTube. These professional partnerships have further solidified Anmol’s standing in the industry and his ability to contribute to the UK’s vibrant creative landscape.

Anmol’s music production skills have also earned him recognition on various streaming platforms. His releases distributed through DistroKid have accumulated over 1.6 million streams across multiple platforms, demonstrating his ability to reach and engage with global audiences. You can find Anmol’s music on Spotify.

With a growing online following of over 14,000 Instagram followers, Anmol Beats has demonstrated his ability to engage with his audience and build a dedicated fanbase. “I’m constantly amazed by the connection I’ve been able to forge with my fans through social media,” he says. “Sharing behind-the-scenes insights, new music updates, and other content that resonates with them is a vital part of my creative process.”

As Anmol Beats continues to push the boundaries of music production, it’s clear that he is a rising star in the UK’s creative industries. With his exceptional technical skills, professional accolades, and demonstrated impact on the global music scene, Anmol is poised to make a significant contribution to the UK’s thriving artistic landscape.