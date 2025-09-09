Eurasia Packaging Istanbul 2025: 30 Years of Industry Leadership and Innovation

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Eurasia Packaging Istanbul Fair will once again bring together the brightest minds, pioneering companies, and transformative technologies of the packaging world. The event is scheduled to take place between 22 and 25 October 2025 at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Centre in Istanbul.

Serving as the largest and most comprehensive packaging exhibition across multiple regions, including Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, the fair remains a vital meeting point for businesses seeking to build connections, strengthen trade relationships, and capitalise on new commercial prospects.

Sustainability Meets Technology at Eurasia Packaging Istanbul

Organized in collaboration with RX Tüyap and the Turkish Packaging Manufacturers Association (ASD), the fair showcases the full spectrum of the packaging industry—from packaging machinery and food & beverage processing technologies to printing systems, automation, recyclable packaging, and eco-friendly materials.

This year, the fair will once again become a dynamic showcase for cutting-edge packaging solutions tailored to key industries, including food, beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hygiene, and logistics.

1,200+ Exhibitors, nearly 80,000 Visitors: A Game-Changing Industry Meeting Point

As a unique trade platform for business development, investment planning, and industry foresight, the fair will bring together over 1,200 local and international companies and company representatives, presenting their innovative solutions to nearly 80,000 industry professionals from around the world over four days.

With rising demand in areas such as sustainability, digital transformation, and food safety, the packaging industry remains one of Türkiye’s fastest-growing and export-driven sectors. The expansion of e-commerce and heightened environmental awareness are driving innovation and investment across the industry.

Eurasia Packaging Istanbul Fair is ready to host all stakeholders aiming to shape the future today—with solutions that respond to these strategic shifts.

Experience the Future of Packaging at Eurasia Packaging Istanbul 2025

Taking place on October 22–25, 2025, at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul, the fair celebrates its 30th anniversary as the region’s leading packaging industry event. For four days, industry professionals will have the chance to discover the latest technologies, explore sustainable innovations, and build valuable new connections that will drive the sector forward. Learn more at packagingfair.com.