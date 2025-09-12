glasgow water main break shettleston road

A major water main break on Shettleston Road, Glasgow has caused severe flooding, road closures, and water supply disruptions for residents in the G32 postcode area. Scottish Water teams are on-site working to isolate the burst and restore supply. This is a developing story bookmark this page for live updates.
📍 What Happened?
On the morning of May 29, 2025, a water main burst near the junction of Shettleston Road and St Mark Street in Glasgow’s East End. The rupture caused immediate flooding across the roadway and surrounding pavements.
- Location: Shettleston Road, Glasgow G32 (between Old Shettleston Road to Fernan Street and Westmuir to Hart Street)
- Reported: 8:30 AM, May 29, 2025
- Impact: Road closures, bus diversions, loss of water supply, discoloured water
- Responsible Authority: Scottish Water
“Our teams are now on-site to assess the required repair and carry out works to isolate the burst as quickly as possible to minimise the impact of flooding in the area.” — Scottish Water Spokesperson
🚗 Road Closures & Traffic Disruptions
Shettleston Road is CLOSED in both directions between:
- Old Shettleston Road to Fernan Street
- Westmuir Street to Hart Street
Bus Diversions: First Bus Glasgow services are being diverted. Check First Bus Glasgow for live updates.
Alternative Routes: Use Provan Road, Tollcross Road, or London Road. Avoid the area if possible.
Landmarks Affected: Near Shettleston Train Station, The Forge Shopping Centre, and Shettleston Public Park.
💧 Water Supply Status
Residents in the G32 postcode are experiencing:
- ❌ No water supply (complete loss)
- ⚠️ Low or intermittent pressure
- 🟤 Discoloured (brown) water — caused by sediment disturbance
- ☁️ White/cloudy water — caused by trapped air (resolves in 24–48 hrs)
✅ What to Do If Your Water Is Discoloured
- Run your cold kitchen tap at a trickle (not full flow).
- Do NOT use washing machines, dishwashers, or hot water taps.
- Wait until water runs clear (may take 30–60 mins).
- If discoloured water persists, call Scottish Water: 0800 0778 778.
📞 How to Get Help (Scottish Water Emergency Contact)
- Emergency Helpline: 0800 0778 778 (24/7)
- Priority Services Register: For elderly, disabled, or medically vulnerable residents. Register here.
- Check Your Supply: Enter your postcode at Scottish Water Service Updates.
- Report Flooding: Call 0800 0778 778 or use the online form.
🔧 Repair Timeline & Broader Context (Glasgow Water Infrastructure)
Scottish Water has not yet provided a completion timeline for repairs. Complex valve operations are underway to reroute supply.
This incident follows a major water main break on Pollokshaws Road (G41–G44) in early 2025, which triggered secondary bursts due to pressure changes. Aging infrastructure remains a challenge for Scotland’s water network.
Why This Happens:
- Old, corroded pipes (some over 50 years old)
- Ground movement or temperature changes
- Pressure surges from previous bursts
📌 Live Updates (Last Updated: September 11, 2025, 3:25 PM)
- 3:45 PM: Scottish Water confirms valve operations are stabilizing supply for 60% of affected G32 properties.
- 2:30 PM: Traffic management extended to Fernan Street. Local businesses report 70% drop in foot traffic.
- 1:15 PM: First bottled water distribution point set up at Shettleston Community Centre (open 4–7 PM).
- 12:00 PM: Discoloured water reports peak — Scottish Water advises patience and cold-tap flushing.
- 10:30 AM: Repair crews begin excavation near St Mark Street junction.
This page will be updated hourly. Follow us on Twitter (@YourGlasgowNews) for real-time alerts.
❓ FAQ: Glasgow Water Main Break on Shettleston Road
Q: When will water be restored?
A: No official ETA yet. Scottish Water is working to restore supply to most homes by tonight. Full pressure may take 24–48 hours.
Q: Is discoloured water safe to drink?
A: Yes, but unpleasant. Run cold kitchen tap until clear. Avoid using for cooking or baby formula until clear.
Q: Can I claim compensation?
A: Possibly. Scottish Water may offer compensation for prolonged outages (>12 hours). Keep records and call 0800 0778 778.
Q: Why does this keep happening in Glasgow?
A: Aging infrastructure. Scottish Water is investing £3.5bn over 5 years to upgrade pipes, but bursts remain common.
✅ Final Advice for Residents
- ✅ Fill bottles/pots with clean water NOW.
- ✅ Avoid flushing toilets or running showers until supply stabilizes.
- ✅ Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors.
- ✅ Bookmark this page or follow Scottish Water on Twitter.