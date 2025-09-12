glasgow water main break shettleston road

A major water main break on Shettleston Road, Glasgow has caused severe flooding, road closures, and water supply disruptions for residents in the G32 postcode area. Scottish Water teams are on-site working to isolate the burst and restore supply. This is a developing story bookmark this page for live updates.

Flooding on Shettleston Road near St Mark Street, Glasgow — May 29, 2025. Source: Scottish Water / Local Resident

📍 What Happened?

On the morning of May 29, 2025, a water main burst near the junction of Shettleston Road and St Mark Street in Glasgow’s East End. The rupture caused immediate flooding across the roadway and surrounding pavements.

Location: Shettleston Road, Glasgow G32 (between Old Shettleston Road to Fernan Street and Westmuir to Hart Street)

Shettleston Road, Glasgow G32 (between Old Shettleston Road to Fernan Street and Westmuir to Hart Street) Reported: 8:30 AM, May 29, 2025

8:30 AM, May 29, 2025 Impact: Road closures, bus diversions, loss of water supply, discoloured water

Road closures, bus diversions, loss of water supply, discoloured water Responsible Authority: Scottish Water

“Our teams are now on-site to assess the required repair and carry out works to isolate the burst as quickly as possible to minimise the impact of flooding in the area.” — Scottish Water Spokesperson

🚗 Road Closures & Traffic Disruptions

Shettleston Road is CLOSED in both directions between:

Old Shettleston Road to Fernan Street

Westmuir Street to Hart Street

Bus Diversions: First Bus Glasgow services are being diverted. Check First Bus Glasgow for live updates.

Alternative Routes: Use Provan Road, Tollcross Road, or London Road. Avoid the area if possible.

Landmarks Affected: Near Shettleston Train Station, The Forge Shopping Centre, and Shettleston Public Park.

💧 Water Supply Status

Residents in the G32 postcode are experiencing:

❌ No water supply (complete loss)

(complete loss) ⚠️ Low or intermittent pressure

🟤 Discoloured (brown) water — caused by sediment disturbance

— caused by sediment disturbance ☁️ White/cloudy water — caused by trapped air (resolves in 24–48 hrs)

✅ What to Do If Your Water Is Discoloured

Run your cold kitchen tap at a trickle (not full flow). Do NOT use washing machines, dishwashers, or hot water taps. Wait until water runs clear (may take 30–60 mins). If discoloured water persists, call Scottish Water: 0800 0778 778.

📞 How to Get Help (Scottish Water Emergency Contact)

🔧 Repair Timeline & Broader Context (Glasgow Water Infrastructure)

Scottish Water has not yet provided a completion timeline for repairs. Complex valve operations are underway to reroute supply.

This incident follows a major water main break on Pollokshaws Road (G41–G44) in early 2025, which triggered secondary bursts due to pressure changes. Aging infrastructure remains a challenge for Scotland’s water network.

Why This Happens:

Old, corroded pipes (some over 50 years old)

Ground movement or temperature changes

Pressure surges from previous bursts

📌 Live Updates (Last Updated: September 11, 2025, 3:25 PM)

3:45 PM: Scottish Water confirms valve operations are stabilizing supply for 60% of affected G32 properties.

Scottish Water confirms valve operations are stabilizing supply for 60% of affected G32 properties. 2:30 PM: Traffic management extended to Fernan Street. Local businesses report 70% drop in foot traffic.

Traffic management extended to Fernan Street. Local businesses report 70% drop in foot traffic. 1:15 PM: First bottled water distribution point set up at Shettleston Community Centre (open 4–7 PM).

First bottled water distribution point set up at Shettleston Community Centre (open 4–7 PM). 12:00 PM: Discoloured water reports peak — Scottish Water advises patience and cold-tap flushing.

Discoloured water reports peak — Scottish Water advises patience and cold-tap flushing. 10:30 AM: Repair crews begin excavation near St Mark Street junction.

❓ FAQ: Glasgow Water Main Break on Shettleston Road

Q: When will water be restored?

A: No official ETA yet. Scottish Water is working to restore supply to most homes by tonight. Full pressure may take 24–48 hours.

Q: Is discoloured water safe to drink?

A: Yes, but unpleasant. Run cold kitchen tap until clear. Avoid using for cooking or baby formula until clear.

Q: Can I claim compensation?

A: Possibly. Scottish Water may offer compensation for prolonged outages (>12 hours). Keep records and call 0800 0778 778.

Q: Why does this keep happening in Glasgow?

A: Aging infrastructure. Scottish Water is investing £3.5bn over 5 years to upgrade pipes, but bursts remain common.

✅ Final Advice for Residents