How to Apply for an Entry Level Position in Private Equity

Getting into private equity at entry level in the UK can be competitive because these firms are often small and selective.

Unlike big investment banks, many private equity firms do not run large graduate schemes. Most people apply directly through a firm’s website or use specialist recruiters who focus on finance careers.

According to the Investment Association, the UK asset management industry oversees over £8.8 trillion, but only a small part is private equity, so vacancies can be limited.

Some firms take graduates straight into analyst roles, while others prefer candidates with experience in banking or consulting first. If you apply directly, internships are often the best route as they can lead to permanent jobs. Recruiters like Joss Search can also help by connecting you with firms that keep roles off public job boards.

Choosing the Right Entry Level Position in Private Equity

Private equity offers different types of entry-level roles. If you enjoy analysing financial statements, building models, and researching companies, an Analyst role might be right for you.

If you prefer organising schedules, supporting senior staff, or managing internal processes, roles like Personal Assistant (PA) or Executive Assistant (EA) could suit you.

For people who like working with clients and preparing reports, Investor Relations is a good choice as it focuses on communication and relationship building. It is important to match the role to your skills and interests so you can develop quickly in your career.

Qualifications for an Entry Level Position in Private Equity

Most private equity firms expect at least a 2:1 degree, often in finance, economics, maths, or a similar subject. Some may like candidates with CFA Level 1 or other finance qualifications, though this is not always essential for junior roles.

You might be asked to complete online tests before interviews. For analyst roles, this could include numerical reasoning or financial modelling exercises to test your accuracy with data. For assistant or investor relations roles, tests might focus on organisational ability, communication, or IT skills instead.

Preparing for an Entry Level Private Equity Interview

Before your interview, research the firm carefully. Learn about its investments, sectors, and key team members. Keep up with financial news so you can discuss market trends confidently.

Practise common interview questions, and if you apply for an analyst role, prepare for technical questions on topics like valuation methods or financial statements.

For investor relations or assistant positions, be ready to give examples of teamwork, organisation, and communication skills. Always dress professionally and prepare thoughtful questions to ask at the end to show real interest in the role.