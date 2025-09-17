On September 17, 2025, Monero (XMR), the leading privacy-centred cryptocurrency, is trending throughout the crypto-space after a major reorganisation of the blockchain wiped 36 minutes of transactional history. The largest reorg in the history of Monero, this historic event has brought into focus heated debates regarding the issue of network security, centralisation of mining, and the future of privacy coins in a highly controlled market.

In a wider crypto market drop, the price of Monero has shot to a two-month high, the opposite of the trends and the news of the day. This article delves into the reorganisation news, market response, and the future of XMR, structured in a manner that brings the news to the top of Google.

What happened to the Monero Reorg Shocks Community?

On September 14, 2025, the blockchain of the Monero currency was reorganised by 18 blocks, which erased 118 validated operations during a 36-minute rollback. The event, which involved the temporary seizure of the network by the Qubic mining pool, which held more than 51 per cent of the hashrate, left nodes moving to a different chain, resulting in payments that users had thought were safe being invalidated.

And in contrast to standard cases of reorgs, where the competing blocks will quickly converge, the size of the given event (taking about half an hour) was an unprecedented anomaly in the decade-long history of Monero.

The overwhelming power of the Qubic pool, based on the cutting-edge mining equipment, was able to surpass smaller competitors, and this inadvertently initiated the reorg. On such websites as X, community analysts identified the block height where the divergence occurred, 3,145,678, and blockchain analysts such as Blockchair verified the existence of the orphaned blocks.

The problem was brought to attention early by users of X, and Web3 researchers in particular, and the risks of self-sovereign mining became extensively discussed, with most of the hashrate in the chain controlling the priority of their transactions. Although Qubic did not admit any bad intention, referring to network latency with a high load, the incident revealed weaknesses in the decentralised ethos of Monero.

In historical data, Monero reorgs longer than 10 blocks are less frequent than 0.01 per cent, according to the statistics of Monero Research Lab. This event, similar to the 2016 DAO hack by Ethereum due to its disruptive potential, highlights the difficulty of achieving finality of transactions of privacy networks, where a ring signature and stealth address obscure the provenance.

Security Issues: Does Monero Face a Decentralisation Threat?

The restructuring also brought back discussions regarding the centralisation of mining, which is a thorn in the flesh of Monero. Qubic was the first network to have the hashrate lead, so the network was at risk of a 51% attack, in which one party could theoretically 2-spend or censor a transaction.

Even though no money was stolen, the rollback interrupted real-life payments, which might have destabilised the faith of traders and exchanges who use XMR to conduct anonymous transactions, especially in areas such as Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe.

Analysts of cryptocurrency are concerned about the implications on a wider level, according to one of the commentators of Crypto. News, this reorganisation is not a technical hiccup, but rather a red flag of decentralisation. The incident might become a regulatory justification to delist privacy coins, as even agencies such as the U.S.The

Treasury have already looked at Monero due to its ability to be untraceable. However, the visible reaction of the community, such as publicly available block data and discussions on GitHub with developers, has turned out to be a positive one, and Monero has been more resilient than other less open networks.

Suggested solutions include checkpointing to achieve block finality and combining mining with chains, such as Litecoin, to dilute pool dominance. There is chatter in community forums about hashrate redistribution, SupportXMR, and solo miners considering giving incentives against the centralised pools. This ambiguous explanation by Qubic has not helped to destroy the suspicion, X threads suggesting that it might be involved with ASIC hardware lobbying.

Monero Price Surges: Why XMR Is Defying the Market

Monero has an impressive market performance despite the anarchy. XMR was trading at $314.23, 7 per cent higher in 24 hours on September 17, with peaks of $333 earlier this week, its best price since July. Bitcoin fails (117,000), Ethereum (4,515), but a 45% volume increase at Kraken boosts confidence in Monero. The derivatives record indicates that the long-to-short ratio is 3:1, which indicates the confidence of the traders.

The rally is associated with the privacy premium of Monero. With the growth of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and surveillance technology, XMR will offer untraceable transactions that appeal to investors seeking financial sovereignty. According to Phemex reports, the rise was caused by privacy rebound FOMO, and the XMR performed better than competitors, such as Zcash.

On X, accounts such as Monero standard fuel hype post and announce, “We are very early on Monero, and memes increase the mood of bullishness. Posts that are not even related to it, such as when Layer Brett or Freedom Dollar are mentioned, support the dominance of XMR in terms of privacy.

However, caution persists. A Vietnamese crypto account on X commented on the shadows of a 51 per cent attack, which showed unease around the world. The regulatory risks, such as a possible exchange delisting, are massive, but the fact that Monero has a market cap of $5.8 billion makes it a top-20 company.

Community Mobilises: Developers and Experts Respond

The Monero ecosystem is gearing up. The patch was issued by core developers to trace the spikes in hashrate, whereas the collaboration with such pools as SupportXMR supposedly decreases the centralisation of mining.

The light-hearted X post by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino regarding the amusement of reorgs is a mask to conceal serious action in the community. Offers of Seraphis upgrades and FCMP+ covenants are an indication that there is a force towards scalability and increased privacy.

Bigger crypto voices take their say. Quickex.io warned that Bitcoin would be next in the tactics of Qubic, which puts the proof-of-work chains in general. The analysis of the mechanics of reorganisations by CCN focused on the implications of DeFi, whereas AInvest applauded the ability of Monero to withstand the volatility. The integrations of wallets, such as Unstoppable Wallet, still support accessibility.

What’s Next for Monero: Price Predictions and Innovations

Analysts remain optimistic. Changelly has XMR reaching 337.88 by the end of September, and 293.65 at the bottom, which is based on halving mechanics and the adoption of the dark web. Blockchain.news is targeting a gain of $320 by October, primarily due to ETF speculation. The block reward of 0.6 XMR will be used as community funds to advance in the area of privacy and scalability upgrades.

There are hurdles to overcome, including threats of quantum computing and regulatory crackdowns. However, Monero managed to survive this storm, and it is the power of this currency. Introducing the mining of XMR as a game feature, as one X user remarked, would democratise hashrate, a creative solution to a complicated issue.

Monero’s Path Forward: Privacy in a Regulated World

Monero has survived till September 17, 2025. Although disruptive, the reorganisation has brought its community to life by demonstrating that, despite adversity, stronger protocols can be developed.

To investors, the privacy advantage of XMR is an attractive attraction in an exposed world, at no fewer than a proclamation of Monero as moon-bound by one of the DEX advocates, X–reorg or not. As the upgrades are likely to come in the future and with a rebellious market performance, Monero is not done yet.