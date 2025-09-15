Monero Soars 7% After Historic 18-Block Reorg Shocks Crypto Market

On September 15, 2025, Monero (XMR), the most privacy-oriented cryptocurrency, ran up by an unbelievable 7% and surpassed the mark of over 320, even after the biggest reorganisation of its blockchain in its history. This 18-block rollback that wiped out 36 minutes of transaction history and invalidated 118 transactions shocked the crypto community.

However, Monero was an unexpected boon, as the trading volume increased twice and surpassed such giants as Bitcoin and Ethereum. With the rise of privacy coins in the heavily monitored world, current happenings demand the robustness and power of Monero. This article discusses the reorganisation and its impact on Monero, the bullish trend of the coin, and its future.

The Blockchain Reorg of Monero: The Longest in History By the Book

On September 15, 2025, at about 4:54 PM IST, Monero underwent the largest chain reorganisation ever, which is an infrequent event in which the network gets rid of a block chain in favour of a longer, valid chain. This reorg reversed 18 blocks, which reversed approximately 36 minutes of transactions, including 117-118 confirmed transactions. This incident, which was associated with a loss of hash rate, cast doubts on the stability of the network. It is believed that mining pool Qubic was a cause of the chain split, but no bad intent has been established.

The proof-of-work algorithm used by Monero is the RandomX algorithm, which encourages decentralisation due to its resistance to the use of ASIC mining. Nevertheless, the rearrangement of today revealed the weaknesses, as the amount of the hash rate can change greatly. The rollback, which was fixed within a short time, affected wallets and exchange services, raising controversies about the reliability of Monero.

In contrast to the past, as it happened in the past month, when the attack was reported to have been 51 per cent, there was no money lost, but the incident has raised the call to take measures that would improve the level of network security. Community explorers verified the resolution of the reorganisation, and the main chain stabilised, demonstrating the self-correction nature of the Monero design.

XMR Price Defies Gravity: $320 Breakthrough Amid Chaos

The market performance of Monero took over even in the face of the technical turbulence. XMR was up 7 per cent in a few hours, rising to more than 320, and its market cap has increased, along with its trading volume at 123 million, which is twice the average in recent months. According to CoinMarketCap data, Monero is leading Bitcoin by almost half an increase of 0.58 per cent and Ethereum by a minor decrease, and thus its position of being the best-performing cryptocurrency of the day after a 5.97 per cent total increase.

The special attractiveness of Monero has driven this. The combination of its privacy features: ring signatures, stealth addresses, and confidential transactions, makes it a destination for anyone who wants to remain anonymous in an age of increasingly restrictive regulations. The immediate solution to the reorg gave a boost to investors, and on-chain statistics showed that whales accumulated, and there was a solid accumulation at 300.

Monero did not experience panic selling in the market like its other altcoins, and traders took advantage of the lows. The altcoin momentum was further fueled by the greater crypto market of $3.5 trillion, although the privacy advantage Monero had over its competitors made it stand out.

Selfish Mining and Hash Rate Woes: Unwrapping the Perils

The reorg has highlighted the weaknesses of Monero, especially on the issue of the stability of hash rates. The chain split was triggered by a sudden, sharp fall, which is likely linked to the relocation of the miners or their outage. There have been speculations of selfish mining where miners hold back blocks to benefit themselves, but Qubic has not been directly linked to any of this. The case highlights the dangers of the mining pool concentration of the proof-of-work system, including a decentralised one, such as Monero.

The effect of the rollback was real-time, interfering with real-time confirmations of trades such as Binance and Kraken. The authorities that are already suspicious of privacy coins will take this as a sign of instability, which can be used to justify delistings in other areas, such as the U.S. and the EU. Nevertheless, the community of Monero is still active. To avoid such disruptions in the future, the Community Crowdfunding System (CCS) funds the upgrades that comprise reorg detection tools and hash rate monitoring.

Cryptocurrency Buzz: Monero Strength Shines

Monero was united in a state of optimism on platforms such as X. When XMR gained by 5.10 per cent. In a day, influencers rejoiced, calling it the coin of the day when other tokens declined. There were pro-CCS posts that encouraged support for the projects to enhance security, and traders were posting bullish charts and memes to make fun of the sceptics. Others complained of falling into the same issues in the past, but opinion was generally on the promise of Monero in the long run as the ultimate privacy coin.

No significant disruptions were recorded in exchanges, but the users were told to keep an eye on pending transactions. In comparison with such poor performers as Fartcoin, which went down 11 per cent, the power of Monero is undeniable. CCN and CoinCodex analysts believe that XMR may be valued at over $350 by the end of September, provided that demand for privacy increases. This is also backed by institutional interest and the whale activit,y which is an indication of confidence in the use of Monero in DeFi and anonymous payments.

The Future of Monero: The Focus on Privacy and Stability

The current situation summarises the two-fold story of Monero, including technical problems and commercial success. The reorg was a hiccup on an otherwise healthy system. New upgrades, such as RandomX additions and layer-2 interfaces, would make the network stronger. With the world increasingly concerned with privacy, resulting in CBDC and AML regulations, Monero’s fungibility and anonymity set it up to grow.

The investors are to track the changes in the hash rates and the CCS developments. When Monero is stable, the future of the cryptocurrency at a price of $350 or more is bright. The fact that it has lasted in a volatile market, even today, with a historic reorganisation that boosted its performance by 7 per cent, is a testament to its strength. To privacy advocates and traders, Monero is still a ray of hope for decentralisation.