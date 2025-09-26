PEPE Coin Plunges 17% in Weekly Bloodbath: Is This the Bottom for the Frog Meme King?

The meme coin craze proved to be a savage affair when PEPE, a token based on Ethereum and named after the legendary Pepe the Frog, fell 17.32% in the last seven days, September 26, 2025. Selling at a perilously low $0.0000095 amid a broader market downturn, the token’s steep decline has sparked a debate in crypto communities: Does capitulation mean it is an ideal moment to buy, or the beginning of an extended correction for the previously invincible meme-driven powerhouse?

As whale trading is on steroids, and trading signals are contradictory, PEPE is suspended on the balance sheet, awaiting instability as investors await volatility. The recession comes alongside a risk-off atmosphere that has taken hold of the crypto arena. Bitcoin broke below $100,000 for the first time in weeks, and altcoins fell into the red, and the Fear & Greed Index dropped to 32, indicating panic throughout.

In the case of PEPE, with a market cap of $4 billion and the third-largest meme coin after Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, it is a sharp pain. A total of over 800 billion tokens transacted in big trades, yet a significant portion of it was leaving whales dumping, which led to cascading liquidations, which increased the decline.

This isn’t PEPE’s first rodeo. The token has been up and down since April 2023, since its launch, going nearly 130,000% up and down since all-time lows and briefly hitting a high of $0.000004 in May 2023.

Its deflationary mechanics, including its total supply of 420.69 trillion and continuous burns to the dead wallet, have contributed to scarcity tales. However, in the absence of natural utility besides community-based speculation, PEPE will be hyper sensitive to sentiment, celebrity tweets and macroeconomic tremors.

Whale Exodus Fuels Fire: 800B Tokens Sell-Off Panic

Alerts on huge whale movements were ablaze on social feeds today by blockchain sleuths. According to Data from IntoTheBlock, there was a 257 per cent increase in high-volume transfers, which was, however, bearish: more than 800 billion PEPE tokens were transacted in the market, equivalent to approximately $ 7.6 million at current prices.

These were the sales, which were centralised in the addresses with 1% or more of the supply, and were directly associated with the price violation under the critical point of $0.0000095 support. One of the wallets that had been inactive since July traded 150 billion PEPE, worth 1.4 million, just hours before the index-hour low.

This is suspected to be a case of profit-taking by early accumulators that joined in at sub-0.000001 during the 2024 bull leg. The consequential wave was felt at once: Spot volume shot up 36 per cent to $1.33 billion 24 hours later, but the derivatives markets liquidated $50 million in long positions, and the tail-spin gained momentum.

The frustration was reflected in the voices of the community on sites such as X. One trader complained about dumping whales and retail holding the bag, a classic PEPE, which was liked hundreds of times. But outflows are not necessarily fatal.

At the same time, opportunistic accumulation was indicated by a group of mid-sized addresses scooping 200 billion tokens around the 0.000009 sink. When history rhymes, capitulation usually follows rebounds: PEPE was able to recover a similar 20 per cent flush in 2024 and more than doubled in weeks.

To make the fire even greater, there is even wider meme coin fatigue. Dogecoin is stuck in the $0.23 -0.26 trap, and Shiba Inu is struggling with burn rate cynicism. PEPE is performing poorly due to its high-beta status, where leverage increases euphoria and despair by a factor of 11% per week compared to the 0.5% drop in the global crypto market.

Technicals Scream Oversold: Apex Zone Breakout or Deeper Dive?

Chartists are studying the daily candles of PEPE, which has now contracted into a textbook-shaped apex of lines of support and resistance, a narrow triangle. This structure, which has been visible since mid-September, is normally settled in explosive prerogative, and today the buyers were on the defensive side of a confluence area at $0.00000890.

The daily moving average, 0.618 Fibonacci retracement, and the value area low of the volume profile agree here, forming a high probability bounce pad. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 35.53, which was solidly oversold at 40 and above, with the MACD histogram registering two buy signals after going bullish.

These lows are building volume nodes and indicate that the lows are accumulative and not exhaustive sales. An upside move above the upper trendline of the apex at around $0.0000106 may trigger a 109% upswing to the previous resistance and psychological levels at $0.000020.

On the contrary, failure in this may lead to a fake-out flush. CoinCodex bearish forecasts project a 23% additional drop to $0.0000073 by September 30, which may reach the 2025 multi-month low. The death cross 50-day average is showing a decline below the 200-day–is looming over the markets unless the markets turn around by Monday.

The traders are divided: Half of them view this as the multi-month bottom on fat-spot bags, avoiding the perpetual funding cost; the other half of them fear an ABC corrective wave that will go to $0.0000067.

The algorithmic prediction of Perplexity AI gives it a bit of extra flair as it suggests a year-end 2025 goal of 0.0024, or a moonshot 250x of the present value of PEPE, as it is a 4B capped company. Changelly and more pessimistic views by Coinpedia all come together on the average of 0.000008-0.000009 in September, and a low of 0.00000737 in October, before a possible Q4 recovery.

Burns and Hype Fight Back: The Bears Are Burned by the Community

In the carnage, the indomitable community of PEPE, which has almost 2 million holders, will not dissipate. The social volume has gone 40 percent today, and timelines are filled with memes that scream about heart attacks every day, but 2 percent use it? Nah, we want the frog feast.” Bones are on fire: 259.54 billion tokens (26% of the supply) now lie in the dead address, a ritual which helps increase scarcity and unite diamond hands.

X buzz brings to the fore OG arguments, with pepecoin. Ga of 2015 against subsequent models, emphasising the cultural background of PEPE. The influencers, such as @PepeM2k, tweet, 2% a year at your bank.

Crypto causes heart attacks every day–both interest,” whereby the masochistic thrill is captured. Captain Pepe’s photos of strong frogs received 69 likes, which is in relation to the ethos of the token that is so cheeky.

Listings on the exchange are an enigma. The rumours of the addition of Coinbase to the listing roadmap, similar to the historical triggers in the case of TROLL and PENGU, might be the catalyst for FOMO.

HTX is the leader of spot volume of 38 million dollars per day, followed by OKX and Binance. When regulatory winds set by the SEC Project Crypto project allow more meme access, the way is clear to PEPE.

Yet, risks loom large. High volatility asset regulatory examination may squeeze the liquidity, and lacking utility pivots, such as staking, NFT incorporations, PEPE remains meme-clean, prone to trend stress. Others, such as Remittix and Little Pepe, attract capital by offering DeFi promises, attracting over 26 million in presales and boasting of Layer-2 speed.

2025 Projection: $0.000034 Highs to Altseason Glory?

Further on, hope waterfalls the dark. CryptoMus predicts a maximum of 2025 to be $0.00003485, which is 8 8-fold increase powered by altcoin supercycles and whale re-entry. StealthEX targets $0.016 in 2030 ( +150,000%), and Binance user forecasts make January grow between $0.00002055 and $0.00002676. These are based on Bitcoin rebounding to more than 100K and the Dencun efficiencies of Ethereum increasing meme liquidities.

On the 26th of September, the script is switched on at a volume. Bears are invalidated by a close above $0.00000984, and the target is the quick of 0.000011. Below $0.00000890? Brace for $0.000007 pain. According to one sage X, patience is better than panic, and the coil of the future of the $PEPE is ready to rip.

PEPE has scars, which narrate the story of perseverance in the meme coin coliseum. The purge of this week could be disfiguring, but to the believers, it was war paint and the next attack. There is no use denying the fact that in crypto, bottoms are jumping stuff when frogs croak in the storm.