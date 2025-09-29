Rolls-Royce Powers Up with Blockbuster Q3 Orders: Shares Skyrocket on Defence and Aviation Surge

London, September 29, 2025 – Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, the FTSE 100 engineering legend, sparked investor interest today when third-quarter order intake trounced forecasts at £8.5 billion, a 22% year-on-year rise, with its aero-engines and defence systems continuing to be sold like hot cakes.

The Derby-based company, associated with luxury motoring heritage and now shifting to high-tech propulsion, announced the values in a pre-market update, which pushed stock up 8.4% to £6.28—the highest since 2008. This drove the FTSE 100 to rise 0.9% to 8,527 points, highlighting how the sector has bounced back despite supply snarls.

Phoenix-Like Revival

Having now surpassed £42 billion in market cap, the revival of Rolls-Royce represents a remarkable recovery after near-bankruptcy during the pandemic. CEO Tufan Erginbilgic praised operational momentum and credited gains to widebody jet revivals and geopolitical tensions boosting military demand.

The report aligns with a post-COVID aviation recovery, with passenger traffic approaching 95% of pre-COVID levels, according to IATA.

Order Book Breakdown: Engines Roar Back to Life

Civil Aerospace : £5.2 billion (+28%), including Trent XWB deals with Qatar Airways worth £2.1 billion.

: £5.2 billion (+28%), including Trent XWB deals with Qatar Airways worth £2.1 billion. Aftermarket Services : £3.8 billion (+35%), as airlines extended lease terms to offset new-build delays.

: £3.8 billion (+35%), as airlines extended lease terms to offset new-build delays. Defence : £2.1 billion (+15%), including a £900 million nuclear submarine reactor contract under AUKUS.

: £2.1 billion (+15%), including a £900 million nuclear submarine reactor contract under AUKUS. Power Systems: £1.2 billion, largely MTU generators fueling AI-driven : £1.2 billion, largely MTU generators fueling AI-driven data centres

Aftermarket large engines rose 18%, with turnaround times cut to 110 days. Profit guidance stood at £2.4-2.8 billion and free cash flow at £2.1 billion, enough to cover pension deficits.

Erginbilgic underscored £1 billion in cost savings through Project Phoenix, targeting 15% margins by 2027.

Trade Industry Lift and Triumph

Rolls-Royce outperformed industrial peers, boosting the FTSE 100. Share volumes quadrupled to 95 million, with big funds increasing stakes. The forward PE of 22x compares favourably against BAE’s 18x, justified by a 40% YTD return.

Analysts saw the orders as confirmation of an aviation supercycle, mitigating risks from Boeing’s troubles. Sterling’s dip to 1.332 aided exporters, though US tariff fears tempered gains.

Tailwinds and Turbulence

Opportunities:

UK MoD’s £10 billion defence budget uplift, including £3 billion for Tempest jet engines.

Hydrogen test programs attracting £150 million in Jet Zero grants.

Risks:

MAX groundings are shaving £200 million from FY25 profit.

Supply bottlenecks due to Russian titanium tariffs.

Labour strikes in Derby are threatening production.

Jet fuel price rises that could reduce profits by £300 million.

Performance Pulse

Q3 Orders: £8.5 billion (+22% YoY)

£8.5 billion (+22% YoY) Aftermarket Sales: £1.9 billion (+18% YoY)

£1.9 billion (+18% YoY) Profit Estimate: £2.4–2.8 billion

£2.4–2.8 billion Free Cash Flow: £2.1 billion

£2.1 billion Net Debt: £2.3 billion (down 15%)

Prelims scheduled: February 25, 2026

Economic Entanglements

Rolls-Royce remains a powerhouse of UK manufacturing, generating £12 billion in annual exports and employing 42,000 in Britain. Its operations support the £15 billion industrial strategy, while Brexit-induced logistics issues cost £50 million.

Trump’s tariff threats risk £600 million of US sales, though Rolls hedges with local Indiana operations. Meanwhile, Chinese competition and IP protection challenges persist.

Horizon Scan

Rolls eyes a £20 billion backlog conversion and 12% growth as Q4 approaches. Upcoming catalysts include Singapore Air Show deals and submarine milestones. Risks remain from recessionary headwinds and geopolitical shocks.

Podium Views: Analyst Opinions