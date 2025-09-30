Shiba Inu Plummets to $0.000012: Shibarium Hack Rocks SHIB on September 30, 2025

New York, September 30, 2025 – The meme coin fever, which shot Shiba Inu (SHIB) to astronomical levels, is currently entering a bad mood, falling 5 per cent to $0.00001204 in a wider market downturn.

The volume of trading has surged by 15 per cent to $219 million, although the mood is bearish after the $2.4 million Shibarium bridge attack last week. As the Shiba Inu ecosystem scrambles to win back trust, analysts warn that it risks more; however, unless key supporters stick, it could spell more downside for SHIB’s ambitious 2025 roadmap.

Being dubbed as the Dogecoin killer, Shiba Inu has grown its 2020 joke to a 21st-century by market cap and a 7 billion powerhouse. However, the recent gains have been wiped out by the volatility of September, which was accompanied by a 10.8% weekly decline, as holders worry whether or not the so-called SHIB Army can marshal the strength to turn it around.

Bitcoin has been above the $65,000 mark, which adds a negative correlation to SHIB, which has fallen 7.9 per cent in seven days, as the world market has fallen only 7.1 per cent.

Shibarium Security Scare: A Wake-Up Call to the Layer-2 Ambitions of Shiba Inu

The event that led to the current turmoil dates back to September 21, when Shibarium, the Ethereum Layer 2 that supports SHIB in its DeFi world, was attacked in a flash loan attack on its bridge.

There was a loss of $2.4 million of tokens by hackers, and developers had to stop work, change validator keys and open up a recovery investigation. Lead figures confirmed containment, although the incident revealed weaknesses in the nascent chain, which lost investor confidence.

In February 2023, Shibarium, created to reduce high Ethereum costs and increase the utility of SHIB, made more than 1 billion transactions. It forms the basis of the decentralised exchange, Shibaswap, which manages the incentives of BONE governance and LEASH.

However, the exploit, which has been labelled as one of the hidden vulnerabilities in early audits, has impeded migrations to LEASH v2, which is a privacy-enhanced upgrade that is audited by Hexens. There is anger in the air of vigorous community forums, where active users declined 12 per cent after the hack and transaction fees, previously less than 0.01 cent, are floating between limited bridges.

The rescue is in progress: LEASH v2 rollout (in three phases) will start on October 1, and stakers and liquidity providers will be provided with seamless swaps. It is being promoted by developers as a verifiable fix, but the critics find similarities in the 625 million breach of Ronin Network in 2022.

One analyst wrote that Shibarium was intended to be the killer application of SHIB, but the security weaknesses could derail the adoption of the application. With the Ethereum Dencun upgrade, L2 competition is lighting up. Shiba Inu needs to quickly move, with rumours of a 1 million bounty on white-hat hackers to test the bridge.

Price Crash and Technical Collapse: SHIB Symmetrical Triangle Busted

SHIB’s chart tells a grim tale. Since Q2, the token has lost 73%, stuck in an unfolding downward channel since March 2024, when it hit its highest point of 0.00004567. The current closing at $0.00001204 and the multiple-month symmetrical triangle are a violation of the multi-month symmetrical triangle, which signals a bearish trend and exhaustion upon unsuccessful rallies. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 34.34 is a screamer of neutral-to-oversold, though this does not have volume spikes; momentum goes to the sellers.

Important levels: Support at $0.00001105–the low of the day–tenuously; a break may put SHIB at $0.000010, or even $0.000006, and push it out of the top 40 coins. Resistance is found at the 50-day average moving average ($0.00001350), declining since March, and the 200-day EMA shows no hope. The volume is down 20% of summer levels and is a sign of declining interest due to meme coin fatigue.

Yet, glimmers persist. On-chain data also indicate whales have acquired 500 billion SHIB during the last week, and burns, which have now surpassed 410 trillion of tokens burned, reduce supply by 0.04% every month.

Infamous is the example of Vitalik Buterin, who in 2021 made an infamous 50 trillion SHIB donation to COVID relief, but the present ecosystem burns on fees to Shibarium, and seeks quadrillion-level cuts. Low volume would speed up dumps, but burns produce scarcity–SHIB would reverse the script, assuming there was a change of heart, a trader remarked.

Compared with a sore pike, Dogecoin (DOGE), up 2% today at $0.24, is peaking at a $0.30 breakout on the ongoing hype laid on by Elon Musk. PEPE and subsequent entrants, such as Layer Brett, have 100x presale guarantees, draining retail off of the stagnant pool of SHIB. Extensive pressure- The U.S. election jitters and the refusal of the Fed rate cut- the slide is worsened, and altcoins such as XRP and Solana perform better by 5-8.

2025 Projection: Unimpressive Recovery or Once More Zero? Analysts Weigh In

Future estimates of SHIB in 2025 paint a chequered picture. The bullish take of CryptoNewZ hit $0.0000326 by the end of the year due to Shibarium revival and a possible ETF placement reminiscent of the Bitcoin boom.

Coincodex predicts a monthly percentage growth of 16.41 to reach $0.00001371 on October 26 and annual highs of $0.00008471 with a huge adoption. InvestingHaven indicates September as a potential breakout, with an average of zero point two hundred and thirteen billion dollars as a target because of EOY bullishness.

Bears dominate, though. Changelly has a floor of $0.00001713 with a warning of sideways movement without utility ramps. Wallet Investor pegs five-year growth at a zero point five nine hundred thousandth, and Cryptopolitan considers a dollar a mindbending math earthquake, the market would have to be half a trillion to accommodate it, or more than the world makes. Highs of $0.00004801 appear likely by 2030, with burns increasing to a 50% decrease in supply, though a pipe dream without mass adoption of the technology.

Long-term: CryptoNewZ predicts 2035 to be at an average of 0.001 in case DeFi applications such as NFT incubators and Doggy DAO governance become a reality. But volatility is the order of the day–SHIB 450% up to $0.00004467 in 2024 was a one-day burst, and the current 0.00001242 buy-the-dip action is an invitation to be wasted.

Ecosystem Evolution: To Meme to Metaverse?

The salvation bet of Shiba Inu is its transition after memes. The TREAT token launch of Shibarium is teased to launch gaming utilities, and the liquidity pools of ShibaSwap attract TVL of $150 million.

Payments through SHIB are accepted in 500+ merchants through partnerships with Newegg and BitPay, and in Paris restaurants where croissants are accepted. The SHIB Army–consisting of 1.5 million people–facilitates viral campaigns, including McDonald’s petitions and Elon Musk tags, but the process of maturation requires more.

Businesses consider SHIB as a remittance provider: The 589 trillion circulating supply is well-suited to micro-transactions, and it beats Western Union charges. However, the Solana meme and AI token competition, such as Magax, takes its toll, donning both virality and presales.

The gateway drug status of SHIB onboarded millions of people onto the crypto industry, but utility has to change or die, a strategist jested. After the hack, social volumes on #SHIB have stagnated by 8 per cent, yet LEASH v2 hype may pick up again.

Whale action is a good omen: Additions to addresses containing 1 billion+ SHIB have added 200 billion since the dip, according to trackers. When Shibarium goes full throttle again in October, inflows would be reminiscent of the 2021, $1 billion Vitalik windfall.

Investor Roadmap: Navigating SHIB’s Stormy Seas

For holders, caution rules. Hedge with diversification into stables such as USDC, with the risk allocation of 40/60. New users: Buy SHIB with Coinbase or Binance, Shibarium dApps with Phantom wallet. Follow October events- Fed meeting, Bitcoin cut in half echo, and LEASH migration. Greenlights has up to $0.000015; down to $0.000009 on extended probes.

The price of resilience is highlighted in the meme coin scene with Shiba Inu releasing its September 30, 2025, saga. SHIB is the wildest part of crypto, who enjoys gambling dice and taking burns, but has the guts to do it. Will the Army bellow triumph or moan withdrawal?–as Q4 approaches? The charts tell to wait, but history tells: In dog days, underdogs bite.