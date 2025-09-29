When aches and pains strike, it’s common for people to dismiss them as insignificant. However, seemingly minor problems may warn of bigger health issues. The right critical illness insurance plan is a helpful way to stay prepared for sudden health crises. Additionally, learning about the most common signs and symptoms associated with critical illnesses keeps people prepared and empowers them to seek immediate help. Discover the warning signs of some common critical illnesses and get tips on how to address them below.

Sudden cardiac arrest

Sudden cardiac arrest is when an electrical issue stops the heart from beating and pumping blood. Lack of blood flow to the brain may make the patient fall unconscious. If cardiac arrest is not promptly treated, it can lead to death or disability within minutes. Cardiac arrest outside of a hospital affects roughly 356,000 Americans every year.1

Warning signs to look out for – Just before experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, patients may experience

Discomfort in the chest

Trouble breathing or shortness of breath

Fatigue

Palpitations or irregular heartbeat

Wheezing

Lightheadedness or dizziness

Fainting spells

What to do: Patients should call emergency services immediately if they experience the above symptoms. Patients with a previous heart attack or family history of heart failure are at risk of sudden cardiac arrest.

Heart attack

A heart attack is not the same as sudden cardiac arrest caused by a blockage in the arteries that supply blood to the heart. Without enough blood flow, the heart muscle begins to die. Left untreated, a heart attack can be life-threatening. However, seeking treatment immediately can help reduce the damage.

Warning signs to look out for – Patients having a heart attack may experience:

Chest pain

Breathing difficulty

Nausea or lightheadedness

Weakness or tiredness

Pain in the jaw, neck, arm, back, or shoulder

Anxiety

Palpitations

The signs may differ for men and women. Women are more likely to experience shortness of breath and fatigue as the main symptoms. Men are more likely to experience chest pain.

What to do: It’s best to call emergency services right away when a patient suspects a heart attack. When it’s not clear if the issue is a heart attack, err on the side of caution and seek medical help immediately.

Stroke

Patients experience a stroke when a blood clot, blocked blood vessel, or brain bleed stops blood flow to the brain. Strokes are the second most common cause of death worldwide, but early treatment can improve the odds of survival.2

Warning signs to look out for – Medical experts have created the acronym BE FAST to help identify the signs of a stroke:2

B is for balance: The person may have trouble standing or balancing on their feet.

E is for eyes: Patients may experience double vision or blurry vision.

F is for face: A noticeable sign of a stroke is when one or both sides of the face begin to droop.

A is for arm: Ask the patient to raise both arms. One arm drooping downward may be a stroke symptom.

S is for speech: The patient may have trouble choosing words. Look for slurred speech.

T is for time: Call emergency services at the first sign of a stroke. Check the time and note down when the symptoms started.

Numbness in the face, arm, or leg (especially on one side of the body) may also indicate a stroke.

What to do: Noting down when symptoms first started is crucial as it helps medics determine the best treatment course. Always call emergency medical services instead of taking a cab or driving. Medical personnel can administer life-saving treatment on the way to the hospital.

Treatment for critical illnesses can be expensive, but the right insurance plan can help patients navigate medical expenses. Talk to an insurance expert for more information about critical illness policies. They can address questions like “Is critical illness insurance taxable?” and “Am I eligible for critical illness insurance?” so individuals can make a confident decision about whether this coverage is right for them.

Sources:

1 Cleveland Clinic – Cardiac Arrest. Updated December 27, 2023. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/21736-cardiac-arrest. Accessed August 21, 2025.

2Cleveland Clinic- Stroke. Updated January 27, 2025. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/5601-stroke. Accessed August 21, 2025.

Content within this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not provided as tax, legal, health, or financial advice for any person or for any specific situation. Employers, employees, and other individuals should contact their own advisers about their situations. For complete details, including availability and costs of Aflac insurance, please contact your local Aflac agent.

Aflac coverage is underwritten by American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus. In New York, Aflac coverage is underwritten by American Family Life Assurance Company of New York.

Aflac life plans – A68000 series: Term Life Policies: In Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Pennsylvania & Virginia, Policies: ICC1368200, ICC1368300, ICC1368400. In Delaware, Policies A68200, A68300 & A68400. In New York, Policies NY68200, NY68300 and NY68400. Whole Life Policies: In Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Pennsylvania & Virginia, Policies: ICC1368100. In Delaware, Policy A68100. In New York, Policy NYR68100. B60000 series: In Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma & Virginia, Policies: ICC18B60C10, ICC18B60100, ICC18B60200, ICC18B60300, & ICC18B60400. Not available in Delaware. Q60000 series/Whole: In Arkansas & Delaware, Policy Q60100M. In Idaho, Policy Q60100MID. In Oklahoma, Policy Q60100MOK. Not available in Virginia. Q60000 series/Term: In Delaware, Policies Q60200CM. In Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, Policies ICC18Q60200C, ICC18Q60300C, ICC18Q60400C. Not available in Virginia.

Coverage may not be available in all states, including but not limited to DE, ID, NJ, NM, NY, VA or VT. Benefits/premium rates may vary based on state and plan levels. Optional riders may be available at an additional cost. Policies and riders may also contain a waiting period. Refer to the exact policy and rider forms for benefit details, definitions, limitations, and exclusions.

Aflac WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Aflac New York | 22 Corporate Woods Boulevard, Suite 2 | Albany, NY 12211