By Dr. Ryan Moriarty, Done For You Tax | December 2024 | Business Technology

We’ve pitted five leading bookkeeping-centric tax and support services against each other—ranging from full-service firms like Done For You Tax and 1-800-Accountant, to tech-assisted options like QuickBooks Live Expert Assisted, The Collective, and Uplinq—to see which delivers the best combination of accuracy, ease, and advisory value for small businesses.

📊 TL;DR: Overall Comparison

Firm Customer Service Price Automation Speed Accuracy Overall Value Done For You Tax 9 9 9 10 8 9.0 Uplinq 8 7.5 8.5 8 7.5 7.9 1-800-Accountant 8.5 6 8 8 8.5 7.8 QuickBooks Live Expert Assisted 7.5 7.5 8 8 8 7.8 The Collective 8 7.5 7.5 7.5 8 7.7

Scores are 1–10 and the overall value is the simple average of the five category scores.

1. Done For You Tax — Overall Value 9.0

Customer Service: 9 • Price: 9 • Automation: 9 • Speed: 10 • Accuracy: 8

Done For You Tax is our top pick for small businesses seeking ease, speed, and value. When they say “books closed in 48 hours,” they mean it—and they back it up with pricing starting at $197/month, which is both the most affordable and most performant on the list.

They lean into AI for the heavy lifting of bookkeeping, but they always wrap up the process with a personal touch: your books are finalized with an expert bookkeeper on the phone. No one is left holding the bag.

What customers say: Done For You Tax has earned over 300 five-star reviews, with clients frequently highlighting the relief of finally having clear books, fair pricing, and consistent communication.

2. Uplinq — Overall Value 7.9

Customer Service: 8 • Price: 7.5 • Automation: 8.5 • Speed: 8 • Accuracy: 7.5

Uplinq positions itself as a tech-driven bookkeeping platform that leverages automation and data insights to simplify financial management. It delivers genuinely strong technology—its automation and dashboards are polished, and the real-time visibility into your numbers is a plus. But you’re paying for that sophistication: monthly costs land above many competitors, and for very small businesses that don’t need all the bells and whistles, the price can become a barrier to entry.

Support is quick and professional, but it often feels like you’re dealing with a tech company—efficient yet less personal. If you want a digital-first relationship, that’s fine; if you’re expecting hand-holding or proactive guidance, the vibe may feel a bit hands-off compared to traditional firms.

Bottom line: for startups and mid-sized teams that value sleek tooling and can absorb the higher cost, Uplinq makes sense. For cost-sensitive microbusinesses, the expense can outweigh the benefits.

3. 1-800-Accountant — Overall Value 7.8

Customer Service: 8.5 • Price: 6 • Automation: 8 • Speed: 8 • Accuracy: 8.5

One of the most established names in the industry, 1-800-Accountant offers a full suite of services—from entity formation to tax filing—with year-round access to professionals. Their breadth and brand recognition are undeniable.

Where it falls short is price. Bookkeeping plans start at $399/month and climb quickly as your transaction volume or complexity grows. Many small business owners feel priced out, especially when comparable services come in significantly cheaper.

Support experience: Coverage is broad (phone, chat, and a client portal), and some customers report quick, professional replies. Others mention hand-offs between reps and slower responses during peak tax season. The net effect is dependable help, but not always perfectly consistent.

4. QuickBooks Live Expert Assisted — Overall Value 7.8

Customer Service: 7.5 • Price: 7.5 • Automation: 8 • Speed: 8 • Accuracy: 8

On paper, the combination of QuickBooks Online with live expert help sounds ideal. In practice, many small business owners find the experience frustrating.

The software is powerful enough to handle a company doing $10M in revenue—but that same complexity can make it a pain for small businesses. When something breaks, it’s hard to fix—even with help. Users report missed appointments, bounced sessions, and support that doesn’t always resolve underlying issues. If you want your books done without babysitting the process, this can create more stress than it solves.

The Collective — Overall Value 7.7

Customer Service: 8 • Price: 7.5 • Automation: 7.5 • Speed: 7.5 • Accuracy: 8

Built for freelancers and creatives, The Collective wraps formation support, bookkeeping, and tax filing into a clean, guided experience. Its CPAs help navigate self-employment taxes and common optimization paths, and many users say the dashboard reduces the mental load of running a one-person business.

Yes, The Collective handles S-Corp elections and guidance. But every other firm on this list can do that too, which makes the feature less of a differentiator than it first appears.

Users praise the streamlined flow and simple tasks, but some report quirks during more intensive moments like tax season and note that certain integrations could be smoother. Even so, a lot of solopreneurs stick with The Collective for the niche-tailored feel and all-in-one convenience.

