Alvarez & Marsal Expands Private Equity Performance Improvement Practice with Senior Appointment in Germany

Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has announced the appointment of Simon Oertel as Managing Director within its Private Equity Performance Improvement (PEPI) practice.

Simon’s arrival represents the third senior hire into A&M’s PEPI team in just four months, following the appointments of David Pérez in June and Pierre de Raismes earlier this month.

Oertel joins A&M from EY-Parthenon, where he served as a Partner for four years. He will focus on expanding the firm’s operational due diligence offering across the DACH region, with particular emphasis on the industrial sector. Prior to EY-Parthenon, Simon spent thirteen years at Oliver Wyman, delivering projects across Germany, Europe, the US, Canada and the Middle East.

His expertise lies in advising large and mid-cap private equity funds across the transaction lifecycle — from operational due diligence through to implementing performance improvement strategies at portfolio companies during their ownership period.

Bob Rajan, Managing Director and Co-Head of the European Private Equity Performance Improvement team at Alvarez & Marsal, said: “With our third new senior hire in quick succession over the past four months, we’re continuing to invest and strengthen our expertise in the areas our private equity clients need most in the current complex market. Simon’s arrival expands our team of experienced operational due diligence advisers. With David Pérez recently joining to bolster our Nordic footprint and healthcare sector expertise, Pierre de Raismes arriving earlier this month to support our growth across the French market and financial services expertise, and now Simon deepening our offering across the DACH region, we are looking forward to continuing to scale our due diligence practices across Europe.”

Steffen Kroner, Managing Director and Head of the German PEPI team at A&M, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Simon to the team at a time of accelerating growth across the DACH region. With demand for deep operational due diligence and industrial sector expertise continuing to rise at a time where many conventional industries are at crossroads, we are confident that Simon’s experience will be invaluable to our clients in the DACH region and beyond.”

On his appointment, Simon Oertel said: “A&M is very well positioned and has a great reputation in my area of expertise, helping PE clients maximise the value of their investments. I have been impressed by A&M’s approach to client situations, with senior operators helping clients to solve complex problems. I am very much looking forward to further developing A&M’s excellent position and contributing my skills to help our clients to be successful in the marketplace.”