Armistice Capital Among Institutional Holders as Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Qelbree Treatment Shows Commercial Progress

Armistice Capital and Wellington Management hold positions in Supernus Pharmaceuticals as the company’s non-stimulant ADHD medicine Qelbree builds prescriber adoption. Recent filings place Supernus among Armistice’s larger single-name positions, while Wellington maintains a smaller holding amid market conditions shaped by stimulant shortages and telemedicine policy changes.

Institutional Holdings Reflect Different Portfolio Approaches

Armistice Capital maintains Supernus as approximately 2.55% of reported long equity exposure as of March 31, 2025, according to WhaleWisdom’s compilation of the firm’s Schedule 13F. This allocation places Supernus alongside other core healthcare holdings within Armistice’s concentrated approach.

Wellington Management Group LLP reported 22,224 shares of Supernus as of May 14, 2025, based on MarketBeat’s institutional ownership data. While modest relative to Wellington’s broader portfolio, the position confirms continuing institutional coverage across different investment strategies.

Position sizing differences illustrate varied institutional approaches to specialty pharmaceutical investments. Armistice’s larger allocation aligns with focused healthcare concentration, while Wellington’s holding reflects diversified portfolio construction within the healthcare sector.

Qelbree Demonstrates Quarterly Growth Momentum

Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release) carries approval for adults and children 6+ without controlled substance scheduling, differentiating it from many stimulant ADHD medicines. Supernus has reported consecutive quarters of rising Qelbree sales and expanding prescriber adoption patterns.

Second quarter 2025 showed net sales of $77.6 million for Qelbree, delivering 31% year-over-year growth. Total prescriptions reached 225,254 for the quarter, while active prescribers numbered approximately 36,000, up 23% from the prior year.

First quarter 2025 demonstrated Qelbree net sales rising 44% year-over-year to $64.7 million, with 214,908 prescriptions and roughly 34,400 prescribers during the period. Growth across prescription volumes and prescriber counts indicates broadening physician adoption.

Market Environment Creates Non-Stimulant Opportunities

Stimulant supply disruptions provide backdrop supporting non-stimulant alternative demand. FDA first listed immediate-release Adderall (amphetamine mixed salts) shortage in October 2022, with disruptions affecting other branded and generic stimulants subsequently.

American Society of Health-System Pharmacists continues showing generic amphetamine mixed salts in shortage as manufacturers adjust capacity. DEA raised production quotas for lisdexamfetamine (Vyvanse) and generics by about 24% in September 2024 to ease pressure, though shortages persist.

Telemedicine access formalization affects prescribing patterns. Temporary COVID-era rules allowing controlled substance prescribing via telemedicine received extension through December 31, 2025. DEA advanced a registration framework to preserve remote prescribing under defined conditions.

Non-Stimulant Market Share Shows Gradual Expansion

Despite stimulants maintaining dominant market share, non-stimulant alternatives demonstrate growing adoption. DEA-commissioned IQVIA analysis found about 90% of ADHD prescriptions in 2023 used stimulants, but non-stimulant share among new or switch prescriptions rose from 10% in 2012 to 19% in 2023.

Patient access challenges from supply constraints created prescription-filling difficulties. CDC analysis of U.S. adults with ADHD found 71.5% of stimulant users struggled to fill prescriptions in the prior year because medications were unavailable. About one-third of adults with ADHD used stimulant therapy, with roughly half accessing telehealth services for ADHD-related care.

Market conditions offer Qelbree positioning as non-stimulant option without Schedule II restrictions, showing steady uptake as supply shortages and policy changes affect ADHD treatment approaches.

Company Developments and Competitive Considerations

Supernus disclosed Paragraph IV notice letters in May 2025 regarding proposed generic versions of viloxazine extended-release (Qelbree). Orange Book lists six Qelbree patents with expirations ranging from 2029 to 2035, with Supernus indicating intent to enforce intellectual property rights.

Management disclosure of prescriptions, active prescribers, and net sales each quarter provides execution visibility. Sustained growth across these metrics signals durable adoption patterns, while quarterly tracking enables performance assessment.

Supernus completed acquisition of Sage Therapeutics on July 31, 2025, adding neuropsychiatry assets that may influence commercial focus and spending allocation. Portfolio expansion beyond ADHD into broader central nervous system disorders could affect resource distribution.

Policy developments continue affecting market dynamics. DEA production quota changes, telemedicine rulemaking processes, and FDA shortage listings for stimulants can shift demand between stimulant and non-stimulant treatment options.

Institutional Investment Rationale

Armistice’s positioning in Supernus, while not a control stake, signals specialist conviction in branded product growth within a defined sub-segment benefiting from wider prescriber awareness. Wellington’s smaller position demonstrates mainstream institutional coverage across diversified portfolios.

Both holdings provide snapshots that can change with market conditions, but align with commercial data trends showing more prescribers trying Qelbree and rising reported prescriptions. Market environment combining supply disruptions, policy uncertainty, and gradual non-stimulant adoption supports the therapeutic segment’s growth trajectory.

Future monitoring focuses on quarterly commercial metrics, generic competition timeline, and integration execution following the Sage acquisition. Prescription growth sustainability and prescriber base expansion will determine whether institutional positioning continues supporting the investment thesis through changing market dynamics.