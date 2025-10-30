Avalanche Crypto News: $1B RWA Milestone, Nasdaq AVAT Deal, and $55 Price Target by Year-End

All other things being unchanged, October 30, 2025 – a historic day in the cryptocurrency industry – Avalanche (AVAX) has broken through the $20 market barrier, and trading is awakening among investors with a sense of bullishness as the network becomes a giant in real-world asset tokenisation and institutionalisation.

With a 5% jump in the last 24 hours, AVAX will be trading at about $19.90 as markets open on Monday, which analysts could push the price to around 25 and even higher by the end of the month. This energy occurs as one of the most promising mergers of Nasdaq evolves, making Avalanche at the centre of crypto adoption on Wall Street.

The AVAX surge in price action is accompanied by unabated expansion in the ecosystem. Daily network transactions have surpassed 2.5 million, the market cap of stablecoins has surged to more than 2 billion, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation has reached the point of more than 1 billion, which places Avalanche in the fourth position in the world in terms of size.

With traditional finance converging, the finality of Avalanche, under one second and near zero fees – potentially reduced 98% with its new upgrade known as Octane – makes the network the default chain of high-volume usage.

Nasdaq Game Changer Merger: First Public Avalanche Treasury Company

This is the day the first publicly traded company that is laser-focused on Avalanche treasury operations comes to life as an outgrowth of a $700 million deal. AgriFORCE Growing Systems, listed on Nasdaq, has obtained shareholders’ approval for the merger between itself and Avalanche Treasury Co., resulting in AVAT, a company capable of building a $1 billion treasury.

The deal, supported by discounted AVAX allocations by the Avalanche Foundation, is destined to be finalised on October 30, pushing colossal liquidity and credibility in the ecosystem.

The value of this SPAC merger is 675 million at the time of the up-front, which highlights the maturing interest of Avalanche to institutional investors. AVAT will use AVAX to do yield-generating strategies such as staking and DeFi integrations, and list on Nasdaq to appeal to retail and sovereign wealth funds.

The market watchers believe that this move would be the catalyst of a treasury flywheel: AVAX locked, staking yields increased, and network security augmented. As the already proven-of-stake AVAX has more than 2,000 validators, this influx would shoot the annual rewards to more than 10%, attracting more conservative investors who are afraid of the fluctuations in the spot holdings.

The timing of the deal is flawless. Only a few weeks earlier, the Avalanche Foundation described its intention to raise 1billion dollars to comparable U.S.-based treasuries, and this marked a strategic shift to the regulated and tokenised reserves. With Bitcoin ETFs splashing in the news, AVAX treasury play puts it at the Enterprise Ethereum killer, a mix of scalability and compliance.

Japan’s Payment Colossus Goes Live on Avalanche: $2 Trillion Volume Unlocked

In a second seismic transaction, Japan-based TIS Inc. – a payments giant that processes half of all transactions on credit cards in the country, and annually processes 2 trillion dollars – has completely released its multi-tokenisation platform on Avalanche.

The infrastructure developed on top of AvaCloud allows banks to launch stablecoins as well as tokenised deposits and digital securities with the same level of security as an institutional product.

This implementation comes after heavyweight companies such as SMBC, Toyota Blockchain Group, and Suntory, increasing the dominance of Avalanche in Asia. The network is also borderless, as evidenced by Korean won stablecoin programs and the adoption of TOUS les JOURs bakery chain in Vietnam. The platform that will be launched by TIS will offer the best fiat-to-crypto ramps and make Avalanche the foundation of the tokenised asset market worth 10 trillion in Asia.

Numbers speak louder than words: Avalanche C-Chain has been handling volumes of records like never before on the weekend, and subnets serve game and finance specialised L1S. The fees are kept at a minimum, less than 0.01 per transaction, which is several times below the competitors and drives the explosive DeFi TVL growth of 40 per cent in the past few weeks.

Supercharges Stablecoin Era on Avalanche Visa

Visa has supported stablecoin, revealing plans to support payments in USDC, USDT, and two more stablecoins on four blockchains – the first to be supported by AVAX. Every merchant in the world can now take stablecoin settlements instantly converted to fiat without the use of traditional rails.

This is an integration of Visa, as described by the CEO of Visa, which compares to the Visa-powered Avalanche Card of Avalanche, which allows users to spend AVAX and stablecoins in any place Visa is accepted. No bridges, no off-ramps – tap-and-pay with your wallet. It is simplicity is being sung about by early adopters in unbanked markets such as Sub-Saharan Africa, where 60% of unbanked adults are easily unlocked.

The card makes crypto at point-of-sale, combining with the backend of Rain, which provides merchants with fiat and users with DeFi composability. With the world card circulation surpassing 10 billion, the utility-first positioning of Avalanche may add millions of users, just as Visa has in its niche to everywhere.

RWA Tokenisation Hits $1 Billion: Institutions Pile In

The RWA explosion at Avalanche can be described as a revolution. The $300 million investment by SkyBridge Capital, even as AVAX went down 86 per cent from its all-time highs, is indicative of institutional confidence. Among the tokenised U.S. Treasuries, only, there is only on-chain clocking of $638 million, and it is ranked number 3 in the world.

This is enhanced by subnets such as MapleStory U and TGE by Artery Chain, to date. Artery, supported by Avalanche Foundation grants, opens its AI-powered L1, which has staking and farming and NFT marketplaces. In the meantime, the DeFi aggregator of OkuTrade and tAVAX minting of Treehouse through Benqi are taking the liquid staking to 20%+ APY.

Whale pileage is wild: Binance volumes are soaring, Deribit funding is turning positive, and governments are publicly piling AVAX. As Grayscale awaits filing its spot ETF, the regulatory wind may blow the prices off or make them parabolic.

AVAX Price Projection: $30 in View, $55 at the End?

Technicals scream bullish. AVAX has support of 18.60, its resistance of 20.10 has broken. RSI rises out of oversold, MACD crosses bullish, and volume surges by 30%. On upgrades to Etna, analysts at Standard Chartered see a rise to $55 by December and 100 in 2026.

Short-term targets: $23.50, then $24. RWA inflows and treasury multipliers can reverse the market cap slice of the ETF in the long run. BlockDAG and Solana pursue hype, but Avalanche provides utility as the real bull market fuel.

Momentum of Ecosystems Grows: Cards, Upgrades and Globalisation

The subnet improvements of Avalanche9000 reduce the cost of launching a subnet by 90+, creating 100-plus custom L1S. The Community activities through AvaxTeam1 cover 2600 cities, and the developer workshops attract over 140 participants. The mints offered by JoepegsNFT are free, and the HypeSwipe social-fi game provided by Arena is an electric shock to culture.

Stake in liquid through Benqi and Hypha and remain capital dynamic, whereas privacy-centric tools protect customers. Avalanche is not constructing a chain – it is making a multiverse.

To sum up, etching Avalanche into the history of crypto is on October 30, 2025. AVAX is not about speculation as Nasdaq wins and trillion-dollar partnerships. With the accelerated adoption, owners not only look at gains, but also a tokenised future. The ascent has begun – strap in.