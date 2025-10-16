Toronto, October 16, 2025 – Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B) has become a high-profile Canadian aerospace company; the shares surged 6.5 per cent to C$128.50 in early trading after Ottawa reiterated its commitment to the 5 per cent GDP defence spending target of NATO by 2035.

The company is a Montreal-based jet manufacturer whose stock has increased more than twice over the year to date, surpassing the gain of the TSX Composite, which is at 24 per cent and highlights the market reading concerning modernisation in the military.

With U.S.-China trade insults heating up a world on edge, the shift of Bombardier to defence platforms serves as a canoe rest, and the index rose by 0.6% to 30,850 points in a day when the index was broadly rotated.

The positive trend in the TSX is based on the previous day’s 0.4% rise, where aerospace and industrials are top performers amid speculation of a faster infrastructure in the Mark Carney nation-building blueprint.

Bombardier (in excess of C$12 billion) has had a very good run: In 2021, the company dropped to C$50, but today it is at its top, thanks to a shift in strategies where the company is more focused on defence contracts, accounting for 40 per cent of its revenues.

NATO Pledge: Tailwinds to Global Reach Bombardier

The fortunes of Bombardier go hand in hand with the NATO commitment by Canada, which has set aside 3.5% of the GDP towards core military capabilities and 1.5% towards associated infrastructures by 2035.

The company, which provides tactical jet and surveillance systems that are important to the company, is benefiting from the increased defence budget of C$8.1 8.1billion announced by Ottawa last month. Some of the recent successes are a C$500 million contract on MP88 patrol vessels and upgrades to the CP-140 Aurora fleet, which strengthened the maritime reconnaissance.

CEO Eric Martel highlighted the importance of the decoupling of defence and cyclical commercial cycles, where the segment had 25% growth in orders in Q2 2025. The Learjet and Challenger systems modified to ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) missions offered by Bombardier would be attractive to NATO partners who are looking at Arctic security in response to Russian encroachment.

This is an advantage to exports to the U.S. and Europe (60 per cent of sales), which would be more competitive against competitors such as Textron due to a weaker loonie at C$1.38 to the Dollar.

The same speed is a reflection of more general industry tailwinds: Kraken Robotics shot up by 8 per cent on contracts of subsea drones, and construction industry counterparts such as AtkinsRealis are looking to C$20 billion in federal infrastructure mega-projects.

In the case of Bombardier, it comes as a culmination of its 2021 restructuring, reducing debt by 70 per cent to C$2.5 billion and releasing C$1.2 billion of cash for R&D of hybrid-electric propulsion.

Shareholder Rewards and Financial Firepower

Bombardier Q3 preview, which is scheduled on November 6, forecasts a 15% revenue increase to C2.8 billion with 90% deliveries on defence backlogs valued at C15billion. Adjacent EBITDA margins reached 12 per cent in the past quarter, compared to 8 per cent, on prices and cost efficiencies.

Moody’s rating of the firm as investment-grade at Baa3 is a good indication of the stability of the firm, as the firm is expected to spend C$400 million in a year. The company trades at a forward price-to-equity of 18x, a discount to its competitors in the United States, such as Boeing at 25x, and a premium in a high-growth package.

A stake of C$10,000 in January 2025 would now be worth over 20,000, without dividends, but a 1.2% rate would be restored in 2026, after the debt objectives have been reached. RBC analysts are projecting an upside of 9 per cent to C$140, with the consensus to outperform followers: CAE level and Magellan Aerospace, up 2%.

Still risks: Supply chain jams due to global chip shortages would slow deliveries, and commercial aviation softness would strain 10 per cent of sales with Boeing delays. However, the 5-year backlog visibility and 20% ROIC of Bombardier softens the downfalls.

TSX Sector Shifts in a Geopolitical Storm

The TSX dropped on the lift of Bombardier as materials dropped 0.5 per cent on the back of gold moving away at $4,200, and the financials increased 1 per cent on rate-cut speculation to 2.75 per cent by December.

The PMI services at 53.5 emphasise resilience, which cushions the shrinkage of manufacturing. Signs overseas: European Stoxx gains 0.3% as the ECB is dovish, U.S futures are unchanged after Fed minutes teasing holdups.

In the case of Canada, the defence blended with green infrastructure envisaged by Carney would add C100 billion to the economy on a nationwide basis, according to PenderFund estimates. This can be seen in Bombardier: its sustainability aviation fuel testing is in line with net-zero requirements, which could open up EU subsidies.

Horizon: Aeroplane Defence Wings

Guide is C$9.5 billion revenue in full year, with 2026 targeting C$11 billion on new NATO bids. The border-agnostic defence niche of Bombardier will thrive in a tariff-affected world; it works —Canadian ingenuity operates at the national level.

Bombardier jets soar on TSX as 31,000 probe: Bankruptcy brink to NATO lynchpin, TSX shares represent strong-stemming recovery. Ok investors, strap on–the runway green.