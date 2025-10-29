Cardano Hits $0.65 as Alonzo EVM Goes Live and ETF News Heats Up

October 29, 2025 -In a seismic change in the cryptocurrency market, the native token of the Cardano ADA is taking the stage today, with the successful launch of the hotly awaited Alonzo EVM upgrade. At about $0.65, ADA has recovered from the recent falls and is bouncing back due to its strength in the overall market fluctuation.

Whales are accumulating on the down-low, technical patterns are screaming breakout, and the rumours of ETF approvals are adding to the mania. Towards the end of October, Cardano is the most followed cryptocurrency of the month and is well placed to record tremendous returns in 2025.

Alonzo EVM Releases Ethereum Compatibility – A Breakthrough for Developers

The masterpiece of the current headlines is a smooth rollout of the Alonzo EVM upgrade on the Cardano mainnet. This critical update brings together the solid proof-of-stake design of Cardano and the Ethereum-dominated smart contract platform, which gives developers access to EVM-compatible dApps directly on the blockchain of ADA without the hassle of cross-chain interoperability.

Launching with thorough testing periods, Alonzo EVM will reduce deployment costs by as much as 90% over Ethereum gas fees, and share the same levels of scalability and security as Cardano. There are already early adopters and migrations announced: DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces and gaming platforms are migrating their operations to Cardano and adding more liquidity to its ecosystem.

This upgrade is not simply technical genius – it is a strategic genius. With the ability to absorb the Ethereum $400 billion DeFi TVL, Cardano will be able to take a huge portion of the pie, effectively propelling the ADA demand into the heavens. The market analysts observe that a 300% has been seen in the post-upgrade transaction volumes in the past 24 hours, and adoption is urgent.

Whales Build Cryptically: Bullish Triangle Action Foreshadows 150% Rally

In the background, there is a group of deep-pocketed investors who are plotting the comeback of ADA. On-chain data shows that whales – addresses with more than 1 million ADA – purchased 250 million tokens in the last week alone, and on average at a price of 0.62. This buildup is not compliant with the humble 2% downward daily dip of the token, an indicator of a belief in the imminence of the reversal.

Trends are also in line: ADA is curling in a multi-month ascending triangle, and its resistance is at $0.70, and support is at $0.58. A strong breakout above $0.70 would trigger a parabolic surge with short-term targets of 0.85 and long-term targets of 1.70 by the end of the year. Positive expectations speak of 5 ADA in the 2025 bull run, with historical backgrounds supporting these trends with 150% plus returns.

One trader said that the fundamentals of Cardano have never been better. Exchange balances are approaching cycle lows, ETF inflows are strong, and sentiment indicators are green. With Bitcoin stabilising at a price of above 100,000, the altcoins such as ADA are set to be rotated.

Cardano Leaders with AI-based Payments Using the x402 Protocol

Cardano is taking on a bold step into the future and adopting the x402 standard of Coinbase, so that autonomous agents of AI-based agents can make payments on-chain without issues. This is a very big step, as developers refer to it, it enables the AI models to process micropayments to services such as data processing or content generation without human involvement.

x402 support is tested by the blockchain team at Masumi and would make Cardano an AI economy hub. Think about ADA AI-based tutors charging per lesson, or predictive analytics paying per real-time feed. This makes Cardano a leader in the trillion-dollar AI-blockchain convergence over its competitors.

Charles Hoskinon, one of the founders of the company, responded to the news with enthusiasm, noting that it would resolve the problem of scaling challenges in AI usage that have existed for a long time. As relationships simmer, it would be the start of a new institutional influx, making ADA more useful than ever to speculate on.

ETF Fever Grips the Market: Approvals on Horizon?

Cardano ETF speculation was feverish today, as time ran out with U.S. regulatory changes. The excitement is high: the filings of large issuers are looking at October rollouts, which will bring billions of new capital. A successful Bitcoin ETF might also appear as a green light, which will launch the ADA prices 50-100% overnight.

There is optimism even though the SEC is in limbo. Analysts believe the institutional interest is warming up, indicating $71m of recent upgrade capital and skyrocketing on-chain metrics. With Chainlink and others failing, the ETF narrative of Cardano is in the spotlight, with comparisons to the 2024 boom of Solana.

Price Projections Skyrocket: Two-Dollar Views, Millionaire Retirement Welcome

There is a unanimous opinion among analysts that ADA has an upward trend. The short-term projections target $0.80 in November and $2 by the end of the year, despite crashes – a sign of antifragility on the part of Cardano. The global adoption and governance upgrades give long-term visions a bolder approach: $5 by mid-2026.

Motley Fool’s bold take? Cardano can make you a millionaire when you retire. A small 10x is valuable to Ethereum at its present valuation, and it pays handsomely to HODLers. This is supported by technicals: RSI is exiting an oversold condition, MACD is crossing bullish, and volume has increased 40.

But there are still dangers – Fed rate action is on the anvil, and macro headwinds are still in place. Nonetheless, the 45 billion supply that is in circulation in Cardano provides scarcity that is unavailable in peers that are inflationary.

Lunatic Growth keeps Frenzy at the Throat

On 27 April, GitHub Cardano saw 856 commits in 73 repositories, which is an increase of 2 times the average. Hydra scaling, Ouroboros improvements, and Catalyst voting are some of the ones that prevail, and the network is set to evolve at warp speed.

Epoch 591 develops at 45% and stake pools are optimising to perform at their best. Bright future of community governance: Voices from 40+ nations influence Voltaire-era decisions, democratizing blockchain as never before.

The Road Ahead: Cardano Bull Run Only Coming

By the end of October 2025, Cardano will be even higher than it has ever been. Alonzo EVM hurls it into the territory of Ethereum, whales bet huge on big-bangs, AI integrations rethink utility, and ETF dreams haunt. ADA has underestimated its potential as far as pricing is concerned because it is sold at a very low price compared to its counterparts.

To investors, it is simple: accumulate now because the end of the triangle is near. Cardano is not only surviving but also flourishing, and it is poised to dominate the next crypto supercycle. Keep watching, things will get better in the near future; the milestone of 1 million will be achieved without delay.