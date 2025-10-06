Cersaie 2025: VitrA Tiles Introduces “100% Recycled Porcelain Tile” and V-Tone Technology

VitrA Tiles invited visitors to experience an immersive and multi-sensory display at Cersaie 2025. The exhibition space was thoughtfully divided into four sections, each highlighting the latest advancements in ceramics—ranging from innovative technologies to new applications—designed to inspire both professionals and clients.

The standout innovation, V-Tone, represents a significant leap forward for the ceramic sector. Developed to solve the persistent issue of colour shade variations between batches, V-Tone secures unprecedented chromatic consistency. Tiles produced with this technology remain true to their original shade, offering reliable colour continuity and reducing deviations. This breakthrough is set to transform the industry by enhancing design accuracy and creative freedom. Investment in V-Tone begins in March 2026, with full deployment across all production lines planned for the end of the year.

With V-Tone, the hundreds of shade variations once possible in a single product are now reduced to just up to three. This breakthrough eliminates issues of inconsistent colors, mismatched reorders, and the challenge of reproducing the same shade over time. Guaranteeing consistent tones across production batches and formats, V-Tone establishes a new benchmark of chromatic uniformity, delivering unmatched flexibility and reliability in ceramic design.

In addiction highlights had include TileScape, an app that suggests the most suitable VitrA Tiles product from a single photo. Also featured are VitrA Tiles’ life solutions, V-Shape and V-Hygiene, for maximum visual performance and cleanliness, and the Easy Tiling function, which makes tile installation up to seven times faster.

However, the “100% Recycled Porcelain Tile” project is the most significant new development from VitrA Tiles at Cersaie 2025. With a tile made from 100% recycled material, VitrA is rewriting the rules of production and marking a pioneering initiative for the circular economy and energy sustainability.

In an initiative that redefines ceramic industry standards, VitrA Tiles announces the launch of “100% Recycled Porcelain Tile “, a new tile produced entirely from waste materials. This project, born from VitrA’s internal know-how, represents a “world premiere”, demonstrating how waste can be transformed into a high-quality product without compromising technical performance or aesthetics.

The innovation is based on an exclusive recipe, successfully implemented across various collections, which utilizes 100% production waste, promoting a virtuous circular economy cycle. The use of these materials not only contributes to a more sustainable management of waste, but also generates a significant positive environmental impact, reducing reliance on virgin raw materials and the overall carbon footprint.

The “100% Recycled Porcelain Tile” project also excels in terms of energy efficiency. The new formula has reduced production times, leading to significant savings in both electricity and natural gas. Typically, products made with waste materials compromise final quality characteristics, while the 100% waste-based tile developed by VitrA Tiles fully meets all national and international technical product standards.

This innovative approach simplifies production processes and confirms VitrA Tiles’ commitment to sustainable production, integrating research and development with operational efficiency.

About VitrA Tiles

VitrA Tiles, Türkiye’s leading exporter of ceramic tiles to the EU, began production in Tuzla, Istanbul, in 1991, Bozüyük, Bilecik, in 1992. With VitrA, Villeroy&Boch and engers brands, VitrA Tiles has an annual capacity of 33 million square meters. VitrA cares for people and believes in creating a better life. The brand offers well-designed, and integrated ceramic tile systems for all surfaces, indoor and outdoor, while always ensuring a seamless experience for all our customers.VitrA Tiles’ Bozüyük Plant became the first production facility from the ceramic tile industry to be included in the “Global Lighthouse Network”, where the world’s most advanced production facilities are selected by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for their Industry 4.0 and digital transformation efforts. VitrA Tiles ranks among the top tile manufacturers in Europe in terms of carbon emissions by reducing its carbon footprint by c.60% in production. (www.vitratiles.com)