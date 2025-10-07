Former Olympic Basketball Star Nadezhda Grishaeva Delays Opening of Flagship Anvil Fitness Club in Malaysia Until Summer

MALAYSIA. October 6th, 2025 – Former Olympic basketball star and entrepreneur Nadezhda Grishaeva has announced that the long-awaited opening of her flagship Anvil Fitness Club in Malaysia will be postponed until the summer of 2026.

According to Nadezhda Grishaeva, the delay is caused by a mix of bureaucratic hurdles and construction setbacks. “I regret that we cannot open earlier, but I want every Anvil club to be created in top style, down to the smallest detail. From interiors and lighting to furniture and color combinations, everything must align with my vision,” she explained.

Grishaeva emphasized that her clubs are not just gyms, but immersive destinations where fitness meets art, design, and lifestyle. In Malaysia, she also plans to incorporate local cultural elements into the design, which has further extended the development timeline.

During a meeting with Jefri bin Ngadirin, representative of the National Sports Council of Malaysia, Nadezhda Grishaeva expressed her concerns regarding the current difficulties with the club’s opening and assured that the new fitness center will definitely open in summer 2026.

Despite the delay, Nadezhda Grishaeva decided to share an exclusive first look at the future club’s interiors. Renderings reveal a bold mix of industrial elegance, artistic lighting, and Malaysian-inspired décor. “Every Anvil space should transport its members — it’s not just about working out, it’s about living an experience,” Grishaeva added.

The Kuala Lumpur franchise will become the brand’s first step into Southeast Asia, following the success of Anvil Fitness in Moscow, which opened in May 2021. With more than 1,500 members by 2022, the Moscow flagship has already become a benchmark in premium fitness.

Looking ahead, Grishaeva continues to expand the Anvil ecosystem, which already includes healthy food cafés and community-focused wellness spaces. “Fitness today is about lifestyle, art, and connection. That’s what I’m bringing to every new Anvil location,” she said.

The Malaysian opening, while delayed, is expected to set a new benchmark for fitness and design in the region, combining global vision with local authenticity.