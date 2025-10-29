Hyperliquid HYPE Hits $58 as Equity Perps Launch and TVL Soars to $2.4B

29 October 2025 – The native token of Hyperliquid, called HYPE, is being lit on fire today, as it continues to lift up to over 58% and heads towards its all-time high as the decentralised perpetuals giant conquers the world of derivatives trading.

Having total value locked (TVL) skyrocketing to $2.41 billion, and monthly volumes surpassing 58 billion, Hyperliquid is overtaking competitors and absorbing 40% of Layer-1 fees.

Whales are doubling, a giant $1 billion buyout plan is driving the speculation, and the new equity perpetuals are being offered, which is an indication of the invasion of TradFi. With Q4 heating, HYPE is establishing itself as the hottest DeFi play in crypto, where the forecast shows the price will reach at least $80 in November.

Equity Perpetuals Go Live: Hyperliquid Bridges Crypto and TradFi with 24/7 Stock Trading

The talk in crypto is Hype of Hyperliquid, which recently launched equity perpetuals, enabling the user to buy or sell tokenised forms of blue-chip stocks such as Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia on-chain. This is not another feature but a head-on confrontation of centralised brokers, which has zero-expiry contracts with leverage of up to 50x, all in USDC.

These perps are designed around Hyperliquid’s high-speed Layer-1 blockchain and charge no more than 0.02% but provide sub-second execution even faster than other sites like Robinhood.

The initial volumes already exceeded $500 million in the first 24 hours, attracting institutional investors worried about regulation on spot ETFs. It is touted by developers as a “TradFi killer” and allows a smooth composability of DeFi primitives to yield-bearing stock positions.

This will see Hyperliquid enter the $100 trillion equities market, expanding out of crypto perps, and making HYPE the entry point to cross-asset speculation. At a dollar funding rate of 0.01, the risk engine of the platform is bulletproof even on a day when the market went down by a small margin.

TVL and Volumes Skyrocket: Hyperliquid Takes 40% of L1 Fees, Overtaking Solana

The rise to DeFi royalty is indisputable to Hyperliquid. TVL has increased 150% in the year to date to $2.41 billion, which was driven by sticky liquidity pools and unlicensed market creation through HIP-3. Perpetual volumes have reached 58 billion in April last month, competing with Binance DEX arm and surpassing Solana, losing 9% down 50% this year.

On-chain indicators are also extremely positive, with 250,000 active users becoming the highest number to date, an increase of 300 per cent compared to Q3, and staking rewards that attract long-term holders with 15 per cent APY on HYPE.

This platform currently controls 60% of L1 fees with BNB Chain, which is a sharp switch to the alt-L1 domination in early 2025. This source of revenue, which is dependent on derivatives, is 1.2 billion annually and used to finance ecosystem grants, such as 100 million in AI-based trading bots.

The fluctuation in funding rates in booms is criticised, though proponents believe it is the cost of innovation. With Bitcoin stuck at $98,000, money is moving into high-beta investments such as Hyperliquid, and the 10.71% 30-day volatility of HYPE is indicating unexploited potential.

Whales Bet Big: $1B Buyout Plan Ignites 12% Rally, Top Traders Eye $80

The unspoken force behind the movement of HYPE is whale activity. On-chain sleuths identified HYP payments of $200 million to cold wallets over the weekendfronted by a pseudonymous fund averaging in at $52. Live trackers indicate the best P&L traders who are shorting ETH in Hyperliquid and longing HYPE, and a $14 million position on one whale is about to be liquidated only above 16,000 -miles off the ground.

The real fireworks? The bombshell news of HyperLiquid Strategies to raise $1 billion in a HYPE treasury buyback, which increased the token 12% to 47.63 on October 23. This accumulation of strategic forms promotes the best practices, such as UNI buybacks, in which they wish to burn 5% of the supply and increase scarcity.

Although a TD Sequential sell signal was flashing yesterday, giving indications of a pullback to 50, bullish divergence on RSI (rising between 45 and 65) indicates that buyers are in charge. This week, exchange outflows reached 5 million HYPE, according to Glassnode, which highlights the conviction in a larger market calm.

The Airdrop Legacy Rewards: 30% Supply Drop Leads to 19x Profits and Community Loyalty

The token generation event (TGE) at Hyperliquid is still a masterpiece in the field of community bootstrapping. The project was virally adopted by providing over 30% of the supply to initial users and traders, close to 10%, more than usual. Jumping to the present, HYPE has generated 19x returns since its inception, and such metrics as TVL and volumes are perpetually in the uptrend.

This airdrop model is known as net-positive by one analyst; this is a contrast to sybil-riddled drops elsewhere. It brought about true participation: According to internal dashboards, 70% of recipients are still actively trading, which leads to organic growth. It is now emulated by projects such as Dango, which reserve 50-60 per cent to users and attribute the loyalty to the high bar of Hyperliquid.

The HIP-3 permissionless perps receive 92% approval, and governance has the power to spawn markets on niche assets such as meme coins or RWAs. This decentralised attitude, combined with cross-chain bridges to Ethereum and Solana, keeps the flywheel of HYPE spinning.

Price Projections Thaw Off: $80 in the Short, $150 in 2026 Under Bearish Sentiment Reversion

HYPE projections are grossly optimistic. The latest model updated at CoinCodex, based on the 50-day SMA, sets it at $45 by November, although a switch of the sentiment of bearish (Fear & Greed at 30) to neutral will carry the model to 80. Long term: $150 in the middle of 2026 under the assumption that the volume of derivatives will grow twice as much as the volume of equity perps.

Technicals match: HYPE dropped down to $31.68 lows and up to $59.2 YTD highs, creating a cup-and-handle on the weekly chart. MACD bullish cross over and a percentage of 47% green days in 30 sessions scream momentum. However, a 10-15 per cent pullback is not out of the question with FOMC looming, a perfect dip-buyer of the 200-day SMA of $38.10.

HYPE has a market cap of $10 billion against the peers of its $252 billion per month volume, which is trading on a fraction of the multiples of Jupiter, despite having just as high perps dominance.

Development Frenzy and Partnerships: Unlock Bitget Wallet Integration with Mass Adoption

Last week, Hyperliquid saw 1,200 commits to HyperEVM upgrades to support the EVM and deBridge cross-chain swaps. Bitget Wallet, which has been live since yesterday, offers native mainnet access, in-built LiquidLaunch trading and a DApp zone to ecosystem projects, rewarding its users with points to gain smooth Hyperliquid access.

There are also plenty of partnerships: Collaborations with Chainlink to feed the oracle and BNB Chain to the liquidity route outreach. Projections of revenue? According to ecosystem roadmaps, $30 million in 2025, increasing to billions in 2030. It is not marketing, but implementation, and it is expected to have 25 million users by the end of the decade.

Avoiding Risks: Liquidation Wounds Heal as Platform Matures

The scars of October are still there: The mid-month sell-off, which arose due to the anti-tariff increases in the U.S., wiped 1,000+ wallets in Hyperliquid, leaving behind 1.23 billion dollars ‘ worth of the biggest event in its history. More than 6300 of the accounts went red, 205 million-dollar losers, highlighting the two-sided sword of perps.

However, the platform showed reverse strength, and the top 100 traders got a profit amounting to 1.69 billion. Further risks are reduced by improved risk management mechanisms such as dynamic leverage limits. When the rate of funds is close to zero, there is no excess of feeling, no overheated longs to wipe his eyes.

Hyperliquid’s Horizon: From Perps Pioneer to Multi-Asset Empire

Hyperliquid will cross its inflexion point in October 2025. Equity perps break silos, TVL and fees are on top of L1S, whales create buybacks, and airdrop alchemy gains unshakable loyalty. HYPE will trade like a steal at $58, yet, undervalued and unstoppable.

To the traders, the playbook is easy: Scale in when at dips, leverage when it is prudent and HODL when volatility strikes. Hyperliquid is not merely trading, but it is also reinventing it, with $60 ATH on the horizon, and a $100 trillion playground for the future. It is the derivatives revolution; the revolution that doesn’t want to leave anyone behind.