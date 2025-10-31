Raymond James has strengthened its investment banking capabilities with the appointment of Jonathan Tyler as Managing Director in its Diversified Industrials practice’s Chemicals team.

Based in Munich, Tyler will partner with Monish Thawani in Atlanta to lead the firm’s global chemicals coverage and enhance client relationships across the sector.

With more than 30 years of international finance and transaction experience, Tyler has advised public and private companies as well as private equity firms on M&A, IPOs, restructurings, and capital raises. His recent focus on emission reduction technologies adds to a distinguished track record in the specialty chemicals industry.

The hire reflects Raymond James’ commitment to expanding its global industrials platform and providing comprehensive advisory services across key growth sectors.

“Jonathan brings a unique blend of industry insight and global perspective to our Diversified Industrials practice,” said Allan Bertie, head of European Investment Banking. “His experience in the chemicals sector and client-first approach reflect our commitment to delivering thoughtful and tailored advice. Together with Monish, their leadership will drive our continued expansion and deepen the value we deliver to clients in this critical industry.”

Tyler joins Raymond James from Chemical Axis and held previous investment banking roles at Perella Weinberg and Houlihan Lokey. He began his career as a chemicals equity research analyst at Goldman Sachs and UBS. He holds a degree in chemistry from Imperial College and later graduated from the London Business School.

“Raymond James offers a top-tier investment banking platform backed by experienced professionals who are committed to doing what’s right for the client,” said Tyler. “It’s a privilege to partner with Monish to guide our Chemicals team and create value for our clients.”