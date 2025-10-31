MNT Price Drops 11% Today as Institutional Giant Anchorage Backs Mantle, Bybit Trading Explodes, $150K Hackathon Announced

31st October 2025 – Mantle Network native token MNT has been hit sharply in the volatile crypto market and has fallen more than 11 per cent in the past 24 hours to hover around $1.44.

Although in the doldrums, new institutional support and ecosystem building have created a more optimistic outlook on this Ethereum Layer-2 powerhouse, which will likely experience a recovery in the event of an economic shock throughout the broader market.

MTN Price Fall: Sluggish Momentum Takes Hold of the Market

The MNT token by Mantle started the day on an extremely negative note and lost all of its new gains, dropping below the main support levels. The volume shot up to more than 205 million, and the traders were extremely active since the coin fell out of range between $1.60 and the present lows.

Technical indicators flash red: at $1.74 and 1.80, the token is much below its 20 and 50-day moving averages, which indicates a short-term bearish trend. Analysts blame the decline on the trickle-down effects of Bitcoin stagnation and a slight retreat in the Ethereum market, and Layer-2 tokens such as MNT suffered the most.

Fear & Greed indicators of MNT are already in the deep-seated fear zone, and the short-term projections are already a warning of downward trends further to $1.07 by early November should the trend continue. However, shrewd investors are looking at this as a typical buy-the-dip strategy, considering Mantle has strong fundamentals.

Anchorage Digital Opens Institutional Floodgates to MNT

Anchorage Digital announced support in MNT in a game-changing move yesterday and made it a part of its secure custody offerings and self-sovereignty wallet, Porto. This action opens up to allow global institutions to freely hold, trade and stake MNT without undermining security and compliance.

Originally, institutions were able to place MNT on balance sheets, run DAO treasuries, settle multi-volume trades, and access ecosystem incentives because of the federally supervised infrastructure of Anchorage.

It is a breakthrough that will lead to mainstream adoption, as Mantle Network stressed, underlining the importance of the fact that it will unite traditional finance with on-chain liquidity. Initial market responses indicate that this would provide a boost to billions of institutional capital, reversing retail sell-offs and price flooring MNT.

The timing couldn’t be better. With Real World Assets (RWAs) gaining considerable traction, the chain with the most modular L2 architecture, including ZK proofs and a watch amounting to $3.5 billion in TVL, puts Mantle in a great position to be the chain of choice when it comes to tokenising treasuries and yielding assets.

Bybit MNT Volume Volume Explosion: 450% Surge Breeds Hope

The collaboration between Mantle and Bybit continues to provide fireworks. Following the implementation of a special roadmap, the trading volume of MNT on the exchange increased by 450% between July and October, accounting for nearly 3% of the total activity at Bybit. Spot pairs are growing from four to more than 20, and options trading is in the offing.

This is not mere hype; this is the liquidity on a mass basis. The mascot naming competition that Bybit will launch next week, alongside a special Mantle launch, makes the commitment of the entire exchange all-in.

According to the reports of traders, MNT is one of the best in Bybit since it is executed smoothly with deep order books. Bybit, according to one of the insiders of the ecosystem, is not merely listing MNT; they are creating its future.

Introduction of Revolutionary Trading Bots: MoMNTum Bot Reinvents MNT Trading

On Telegram, the inaugural dedicated MNT trading bot, MoMNTum Bot, was launched today, being added to the ranks of retail traders. It is a multi-wallet powerhouse that complies with instant buys, sells, bridging, limit orders, and referrals on Mantle and partner chains such as Printr.

Users complain of how easy it is: attach a wallet, choose tokens and run in a few seconds. The low charges and high throughput of Mantle have already resulted in the bot being widely adopted, which can increase the amount of on-chain volume.

The untapped bridging potential and hype during the meme season were reasons why a community leader remarked that it is ridiculously early. Anticipate this application to turbocharge liquidity and generate a new group of degens.

Hackathon Takes Place in San Francisco and Sparks Developer Frenzy

Mantle is not just trading; Mantle, sponsored by Bybit and QuestFlow, has just announced a huge prize pool of $150,000. It will run until December 31 and will consist of six tracks, including RWAs, privacy, DeFi, gaming, AI, and infrastructure.

The best prizes were up to $15,000 per song, and a special set of prizes was 60,000, selected by crypto giants. Registration has been opened, and the winners will be announced on February 7. This flood of constructors has the potential to give birth to the next generation of big dApps that make Mantle the king of liquidity in Ethereum.

Bull Case Analysis: Long-Term Why MNT Can Regain ATH Glory

Take away the noise, and you see the light of the story of Mantle. The largest L2 in Ethereum with TVL, it has a token-holder-controlled treasury, OP Stack upgrades, and RWA dominance through USD1 stablecoin integrations. Recent highs in the ATHs at around 2.47 reiterate the explosive upside.

The future price outlook is still positive: the analysts predict a price of $2.14 at the end of the month, and a parabolic increase to $5 and above at the end of the year based on institutional purchase. MNT is underestimated optimism, in summary of the mood–it is on the verge of exploding as Layer-2 wars intensify.

Market Forecast: Trough Purchase or Dead Cat Bounce?

The carnage of today challenges MNT holders, but headwinds such as macro uncertainty have nothing on tailwinds: Bybit volume machine, institutional gateway in Anchorage, and bot-driven retail frenzy.

The institutional gateway in Anchorage, the volume machine in Bybit, and retail frenzy driven by robots and hackathon innovation. Watch at 1.40 as critical support, should it be violated, then we will have a snapback to 1.70.

Mantle Network is not only surviving the storm; it is creating the resolution to the storm. In the case with traders and builders, October 31 is not a finish, but the ignition of MoMNTum. Watch this, this L2 liquidity monster is reloading.