MODULE-T Expands Its Presence in Europe’s Modular Construction Sector

With new operations in France and Germany, the company strengthens its regional reach and enhances customer service.

MODULE-T, a global leader in modular and prefabricated building solutions, continues to advance its international expansion. The recent opening of a warehouse in France and the establishment of MODULE-T Germany mark a major step in reinforcing the company’s leadership in the design, production, and export of modular construction systems to more than 100 countries worldwide.

A Broadened Logistics Network Across France and Türkiye

Leveraging its manufacturing facility in Türkiye and a strategic logistics hub in France, MODULE-T guarantees fast, reliable, and cost-effective deliveries throughout Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas. This dual operational base enables the company to minimise transport times, optimise efficiency, and maintain close proximity to its growing international client base.

Customized Modular Solutions

MODULE-T designs and manufactures a diverse range of modular and prefabricated buildings, including prefabricated containers, office units, sanitary facilities, changing rooms, and complete construction site complexes. All structures are delivered in disassembled (flat-packed) form, allowing for easy transport and rapid on-site assembly. When required, MODULE-T can also deploy professional installation teams to support projects across Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas.

Designed for All Climates

Every project is custom-built according to the client’s specifications and local requirements. MODULE-T’s modular and prefabricated buildings are engineered to withstand harsh climatic conditions, including extremely hot, cold, humid, or cyclonic environments.

With exports to more than 100 countries, MODULE-T has established itself as a reliable name in modular construction, providing adaptable, durable, and efficient building solutions for both public and private sector projects around the world.