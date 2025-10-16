Shiba Inu Dips 4% Amid Shibarium Bridge Reopening and Ecosystem Resilience

On October 16, 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced another wave of downward movement in a volatile cryptocurrency market and fell by 4.10 per cent in the last 24 hours to trade around $0.00001034. This decline is in line with a larger weekly decline of 16.60% with meme coins struggling with less trading interest after a 20 billion liquidation wave earlier in the month.

Although the retreat, the strong ecosystem building at Shiba Inu, such as the recent reopening of the Shibarium bridge, is an indication of inner strength, which keeps the community from giving up hope of a rebound.

SHIB, with a market capitalisation of approximately 6.1 billion and the 32 nd -largest market share, experienced a 38.30% reduction in trading volume to 165 million, showing a lack of interest in the short-term.

However, on-chain indicators create a more optimistic outlook: exchange reserves have fallen to 84.55 trillion tokens, the lowest in recent years, which means that holders are convinced of this and that there is no pressure on the sell side. Shiba Inu is a stable asset in the meme coin market as it remains relatively stable as Bitcoin nears the price of over 112,000.

Price Changes and Technical Analysis

The consolidation has characterised the performance of Shiba Inu, which has experienced a rocky performance in September, and has hit its lowest levels of about $0.00000996. The token ranged between 0.00001035 and 0.00001084 today, and higher lows were shaped on the day chart, indicating a build-up below the surface.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 38.74 is showing oversold, and the 50-day moving average of 0.00001172 is the nearest resistance. SHIB outperformed the 10.60% weekly decline in the global crypto index but fared better than other similar currencies such as Dogecoin, which fell 18%.

The weekly chart displays a symmetrical triangle formation that may indicate an imminent breakout, and analysts are looking at the chart to see whether it will hit or miss the first breakout of the 25 per cent mark at 0.000013.

Any loss of defending $0.000010 may, however, result in additional testing of 0.000009, in macroeconomic nervousness on the part of U.S. policy changes under the new administration.

Positive on-chain behaviour supports the argument: new addresses are on the rise, and large transactions, although they declined 49 per cent in the past few weeks, are also whales repositioning and not dumping. According to community analysts, this “super clean accumulation stage may wipe out September losses in case the altcoin season catches fire.

Shibarium Bridge Re-opened: Ecosystem Utility Boost

On October 2, the Shibarium Plasma Bridge became open again to BONE tokens after undertaking intense security checks. Users can now transfer BONE between Ethereum and Shibarium easily, enhance liquidity, and utilise cross-chain functionality. It had earlier been briefly shut down after a temporary pause of the project due to an exploit of $4.1 million in late September.

The attack, which was initiated by fake data entries to Ethereum-linked contracts, resulted in 24-hour healing efforts by the core team. Healing has taken place, and improved measures are being put in place to reduce risks, and user refunds are being put in place. This strength highlights the progress that Shibarium has made as a Layer-2 solution, as it has more than 1.2 billion total transactions and 281,921 active accounts as of mid-2025.

Previously, such milestones have been achieved as the release of ShibDAO in May towards decentralising the governance of four DAOs: Shiba Inu DAO, which focuses on social initiatives, Bone DAO, devoted to tech upgrades, Leash DAO, devoted to dispute resolution, and Treat DAO, devoted to finance innovation.

June had a Heimdall update that synchronised nodes to improve reliability, and July had a developer hub update, which was a Mintlify-based SDKs, Hardhat plugins, and ShibaSwap V1/V2 integrations, reducing onboarding costs to dApp developers.

August saw mixed views with a 10% supply of the LEASH through the lingering rebase mechanism, igniting arguments over the given promises, but eventually increased the liquidity.

In September, further optimisation. In September, Puppynet moved to Sepolia, which also matched the upgrades of Ethereum. Such developments have seen Shibarium dealing with 4.7 million transactions per day at its highest rate, almost 30,000 smart contracts supporting the expansion of DeFi and NFTs.

The community is on alert, and they are reminded not to use suspicious websites in order to protect their money. With the integration of TREAT tokens as Layer-3 governance and rewards approach, Shibarium has a roadmap, focusing on the aspects of scalability and interoperability, which places Shiba Inu in a wider Web3 application.

Price Forecasts: Optimistic Horizons in the Volatile Market

The Shiba Inu sentiment is bullish in the long-term, although it has headwinds in the short-term. CoinCodex forecasted a 2.50% increase to $0.00001062 by 20 October, possibly to $0.00001178 by the end of the month – a 14 per cent recovery. Breaking of $0.00001450 may open to 0.00001940, according to technical patterns.

The analysts differ on 2025 year-end: CoinPedia forecasts $0.00006392 highs with Shibarium following the Ethereum trajectory, Changelly averages to $0.0000326, and lows of $0.00001713.

CryptoNewZ predicts spikes of $0.00008471, which will be a result of the hype surrounding meme coins and the rise in ETFs. In a positive forecast, Flitpay has a maximum of $0.0005674, an average of $0.00001359.

Through the year 2026, estimates are at an average of 0.00006312 with a range of 0.0000286 to 0.00009784 and are driven by ShibaSwap 2.0 upgrades and the implementation of Layer-3 in TREAT.

Assuming burns (more than 410 trillion tokens burned) and growth of the ecosystem, SHIB may reach up to $0.000321 by 2030, according to CoinPedia. The conservative model used by Kraken of 5 per cent annual growth models the value of 2030 at $0.000014.

The dangers are regulatory examination of meme coins and new competitors such as PEPE. However, Javon Marks believes that the SHIB path can provide new all-time highs by 2025 as the 589 trillion circulating supply and deflationary supply dynamics will support its growth.

Community Strength and Adoption Trends

The fanatical nature of the Shib Army, who have more than 1.8 million holders and has social media talk about the trending X discussions, is unsurpassed. Efforts such as off-chain Snapshot voting through ShibDAO are giving empowerment to veSHIB stakers and education countermeasures against scams. The impact of Shiba Inu in society is reflected in charity events, such as the first burns funding COVID relief by Vitalik Buterin.

Robinhood to Crypto.com Exchange listings and integrations are being used to expand access. With the onset of the alt season, which is associated with the post-halving phase of Bitcoin, SHIB might draw inflows to DeFi with its low charges and Ethereum compatibility. Such analysts as those of InvestingHaven identify five buy signals: community governance, Shibarium scalability, burn mechanisms, meme virality, and real-world payments.

The difficulties remain: the monthly decrease of 34% is symptomatic of profit-taking, and RSI alerts are causing concern. Nevertheless, there were 50% green days last month and a whale build-up, so the setup is biased towards upside.

Altogether, the event of October 16, 2025, highlights how Shiba Inu managed to survive the turbulence in the market, as the reappearance of Shibarium, the bridge, and the governance of the DAO strengthened the pillars of the new brand.

With forecasts of $0.00003+ by year-end, a possible boom with SHIB is its combination of meme power and utility. This volatility requires cautious betting in the constantly changing crypto market, where this dip can be an excellent entry point for holders. The pack is closing–be ready for the howl.