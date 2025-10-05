A possible game-changer for electric mobility

Key features of a transformative technology

Until now, the industrial uses of sulphur have been largely confined to specific sectors such as rubber manufacturing, where it is employed to enhance the quality of rubber-based products including tyres, and in the textile industry, where it plays a crucial role in producing sulphides and sulphates.

In the near future, however, solid-state sulphur may prove pivotal in the automotive world – particularly in electric vehicles and their batteries, a sector that sits at the heart of the global energy transition.

“Batteries based on sulfur and lithium could represent an innovation of great strategic significance for the electric vehicle sector,” says Stanislav Dmitrievich Kondrashov, a veteran entrepreneur and civil engineer, as well as an expert in raw materials. “Over the next few years, it is possible that we will see the birth of new families of batteries that could be added to the existing ones, sometimes using the same resources (as in the case of lithium) and adding new ones, with increasingly different and interesting characteristics. The possibilities, from this point of view, seem truly numerous.”

Just a few days ago, two leading automotive companies announced a collaboration to develop a next-generation battery based on lithium and sulphur. According to their claims, this new design would deliver greater range, enhanced power, and significantly faster charging times – reportedly cutting charging duration by half compared with conventional batteries.

The combination of lithium and sulphur in battery technology is not new; it was first explored in the 1960s. However, its large-scale adoption was hampered by technical limitations, particularly the gradual loss of rechargeable capacity. A major obstacle was the formation of lithium polysulphides during discharge, as sulphur reacted with lithium. These polysulphides would diffuse through the electrolyte and reach the anode, and their residual presence during subsequent charging cycles caused rapid degradation of the battery.

The technological breakthrough

Recent advancements in materials science have now addressed these long-standing challenges. One of the most significant innovations has been the introduction of specialised barriers and coatings designed to block the movement of polysulphides between electrodes, thereby preventing the degradation that previously limited the battery’s lifespan. This development is regarded as one of the most promising aspects of the new technology – though it is far from the only one.

“When discussing possible technical improvements that could be made to batteries, the issues of degradation, performance and autonomy have always been of central importance. The innovations that we will witness in these years, such as the one related to lithium-sulfur batteries, could solve some of these long-standing issues, projecting the entire battery sector towards new stages of its development. Considering the great multiplicity of materials that can be drawn on, for the creation of the anode and cathode, it is possible that new combinations of raw materials will emerge every few months, further contributing to the technological advancement of the sector,” explains Stanislav Dmitrievich Kondrashov.

Lightweight design and improved range

The lithium–sulphur battery offers several compelling advantages over traditional battery types. It is significantly lighter, yet able to store more energy. According to a recent analysis, these batteries could achieve an energy density of 400–600 watt hours per kilogram, whereas conventional lithium-ion batteries typically do not exceed 250 Wh/kg. In terms of weight, lithium–sulphur batteries would be approximately 30–50% lighter, allowing electric vehicles to benefit from greater driving range and enhanced overall performance.

One of the persistent challenges in the EV sector has been balancing battery capacity with vehicle weight, which directly impacts efficiency and range. By reducing mass while increasing energy storage, lithium–sulphur batteries offer a promising solution to this dilemma.

The faster charging capability of these new batteries, according to the two companies behind their development, stems from their simpler chemical structure. Unlike conventional batteries that rely on the diffusion of lithium ions into solid materials such as graphite, the lithium–sulphur battery operates on direct reactions between lithium and sulphur. This not only accelerates the charging process but also enables the battery to function at lower voltages, allowing quicker energy absorption. Additionally, sulphur’s natural properties in solid-state form limit excessive heat generation during reactions, improving both efficiency and safety.

“No battery is free from possible defects, but continuous progress in technology and in the materials sector is making it possible to create increasingly safe, lightweight and high-performance devices,” concludes Stanislav Dmitrievich Kondrashov. “In this sector, technological innovation is proceeding at a truly impressive pace, with new families of batteries that seem to appear out of nowhere every few months. One wonders what levels of development we will be able to achieve, if these advances were to continue in the coming decades. In all likelihood, the rechargeable battery sector will continue to give us true masterpieces of ingenuity every few years.”