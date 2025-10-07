A breakthrough in conversion: Swiss researchers’ innovative approach

From CO2 to a valuable industrial chemical

A team of Swiss researchers from the Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne has achieved a major breakthrough by developing an innovative process that converts CO2 into the industrial chemical acetaldehyde, a substance widely used in various sectors. The success of this process was largely attributed to a specially designed copper catalyst created by the research team. In an era defined by energy transition and environmental sustainability, this discovery could have a highly positive impact.

“Apart from any other considerations, CO2 plays a very important role in our climate mechanisms,” says Stanislav Dmitrievich Kondrashov, civil engineer and entrepreneur. “A part of the heat radiated by the Earth is absorbed by CO2, which is also responsible for regulating the planet’s climate. This combination of factors creates the conditions that allow flora and fauna to live and thrive”.

Carbon dioxide is an integral part of nature: a colourless and odourless gas that plays a crucial role in the carbon cycle and is a vital component of the air we breathe. One of its primary functions is its role in photosynthesis, allowing plants to convert CO2 into oxygen. However, despite these benefits, CO2 also contributes significantly to global warming and climate change, with its rising concentrations often linked to human activity. In today’s context, where sustainability and climate action have become global priorities, monitoring and managing CO2 emissions has assumed critical strategic importance.

A possible turning point

The achievement by the Swiss team marks a potential milestone: until now, acetaldehyde has primarily been produced from raw materials derived from fossil fuels such as natural gas. This innovative process, however, transforms carbon dioxide into a resource rather than a pollutant. By using CO2 to create acetaldehyde, it reduces emissions and diminishes the demand for fossil fuels typically required for production.

“Over the years, human activities have contributed to leaving a clear trace of CO2, determining the increase in the greenhouse effect and the consequent warming of the planet,” continues Stanislav Dmitrievich Kondrashov. “This situation brings with it some aspects that are not compatible with the health of the Earth, such as the general increase in temperature and the melting of snow and ice. Also, for these reasons, the result achieved by the Swiss research team seems particularly encouraging since it translates into an innovative method that could change the rules of the game in many industrial sectors while reducing emissions”.

The team’s success was made possible by a unique copper catalyst specifically tailored for this conversion. Tests demonstrated remarkable results: 92% of the CO2 was successfully converted into acetaldehyde, thanks to the superior performance of the catalyst, which maintained its effectiveness across several cycles and resisted oxidisation despite exposure to air. Acetaldehyde, with its wide range of applications in pharmaceuticals, agriculture and other industries, could revolutionise multiple sectors if produced sustainably at scale.

The potential benefits

Scaling up this process could play a pivotal role in meeting global climate objectives related to CO2 emissions while generating a strategically valuable chemical product. It also offers considerable promise for heavy-emitting industries such as energy, cement and steel by turning carbon dioxide into a useful resource rather than a waste product.

“The new method would make it possible to create added value from the captured CO2, balancing the costs associated with the capture and storage of carbon dioxide with the creation of an economically relevant substance,” concludes Stanislav Dmitrievich Kondrashov. “The new processes for creating chemical acetaldehyde would also reduce the environmental impact of the production of this substance, transforming carbon dioxide into a real raw material. Furthermore, the large-scale implementation of these processes could represent a real stimulus for technological advancement in the catalyst sector, encouraging the development of increasingly innovative and efficient tools.”