Tribe Payments Strengthens Global Expansion with New Office in Dubai

Growth in the Middle East follows last year’s launch of Singapore headquarters

Tribe Payments, the innovative payments fintech specialising in issuer and acquirer processing, has announced the opening of a new office in Dubai. This latest milestone marks Tribe’s strategic expansion into the Middle East as it continues to empower banks, fintechs, and acquirers across Europe, Asia, and further afield.

Founded in London in 2018, Tribe has grown to employ more than 200 people across Europe, with key technology hubs in Kaunas, Lithuania, and Singapore. The new Dubai office, located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), comes less than a year after the company launched its APAC headquarters in Singapore.

Leading Tribe’s operations in the Middle East will be seasoned payments expert Aurangzaib Khan, who takes on the role of General Manager – Middle East & Africa.

Aurangzaib brings two decades of payments industry experience to Tribe, most recently serving at Amazon Payments Services, and previously holding key positions at Mastercard, Visa, MCB Bank, and Bank Alfalah. Among his achievements, he spearheaded the launch of the Middle East’s first open banking super-app in Bahrain, Beyon Money.

Commenting on his appointment, Aurangzaib said: “I’m eager to embark on this opportunity to drive innovation in the payments industry. It’s hugely exciting to be entrusted to lead Tribe’s operations in Dubai and the Middle East.

“The region aspires to be at the forefront of banking and payments technology, and Tribe’s unique proposition means we are well positioned to enable banks to achieve their goals.”

Tribe is currently Europe’s only processor to work with all six major international card schemes – Mastercard, Visa, American Express, UnionPay International, Discover and JCB – providing unmatched global connectivity through a single integration.

Andrew Hocking, CEO of Tribe Payments, commented: “Having lived and worked in the UAE for many years prior to joining Tribe Payments, the country is the clear beating heart of the Middle Eastern fintech scene. I also know firsthand the importance of being on-site; this shows a real sense of commitment from Tribe to the region.

“It’s great to have Aurangzaib on board at Tribe. His leadership and payments knowledge – both at a regional and global level – will be invaluable to Tribe as we embark on our next strategic expansion. We’ve learned a lot from our first 12 months in Singapore, and we’re excited to spread our wings to a new region.

“We look forward to both maintaining and cultivating brand new partnerships in the Middle East, and to showcase how our cloud-based, modular platform empowers our users with unparalleled scalability and flexibility.”