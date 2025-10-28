UK Drivers Reveal the Car Parts They’re Replacing Most in 2025

Being a driver is no longer a luxury in the modern world, but a necessity. Depending on where you live and work, or how long your commute is, you could rely on a personal vehicle more or less than an average person. However, it is not just about work or school. Having your own set of wheels is liberating and beneficial for a plethora of reasons. Not having to rely on others equals peace of mind in an emergency, freedom to go wherever and whenever you want, and for the select few, the car is also a hobby and a passion.

However, owning one also implies taking care of it, and that is where spare car parts come into the picture. If your car is to last you for years to come, you must know what and when it needs. With that in mind, we talk about the most common car parts that drivers end up needing in this day and age, all of which parthunt24.com has ready and waiting. When or if the need arises, you will be covered and will not have to worry about where to find it and whether it is right.

Engine and Powertrain Components

Drivers are increasingly focused on maintaining the heart of their vehicles, the engine and powertrain. With the continued rise of hybrid and electric powertrains, components such as battery packs, electric motors, and inverters have joined traditional parts like spark plugs, oil filters, and timing belts as top searches among car owners. Brands like Toyota and Honda, known for their reliable hybrid systems, have seen strong demand for replacement hybrid batteries. Furthermore, Tesla and Hyundai drivers often seek software updates and drive unit components for their electric vehicles. Even gasoline powered cars from traditional manufacturers like Ford or Volkswagen, whose modern engines are equipped with advanced sensors and turbochargers that need regular attention, have the powertrain as one of the most frequently serviced areas in today’s vehicles.

Brake Systems and Safety

Safety remains a top priority for drivers, and the braking system is central to that confidence. In 2025, modern braking technology combines mechanical reliability with electronic precision. Many car owners search for brake pads, rotors, and ABS sensors that integrate seamlessly with advanced driver assistance systems. Vehicles like the BMW 3 Series or Mercedes Benz C Class, equipped with adaptive braking and collision avoidance systems, often require specialized components to maintain full functionality. Even midrange models from Kia or Nissan now feature electronic brake force distribution and automatic emergency braking. This increases the demand for OEM and high quality aftermarket brake parts. As vehicles become more connected, calibration after brake replacements has also become a common service request.

Suspension, Steering, and Comfort

Today’s drivers expect a smooth and responsive ride, which has led to growing interest in suspension and steering components. Parts like struts, control arms, and steering racks are still standard maintenance items, but newer vehicles feature adaptive and electronically controlled systems that enhance handling and comfort. For instance, Audi’s predictive active suspension or Tesla’s adaptive air suspension use sensors and software to adjust ride height dynamically. Of course, this requires more complex and specialized replacement parts. Even mainstream SUVs (Subaru, Mazda) increasingly rely on electronically assisted steering systems that require both mechanical and software calibration. As urban transportation and long commutes continue to dominate, suspension health directly influences comfort, safety, and overall driving satisfaction.

Infotainment and Digital Interfaces

The infotainment system has become one of the most frequently replaced or upgraded parts in modern vehicles. Connectivity is as essential as horsepower, with drivers expecting seamless integration with smartphones and smart home ecosystems. Therefore, touchscreens, head units, and connectivity modules are often sought after when older systems fail or lag in software updates. Ford with SYNC, BMW with iDrive, and Hyundai with Bluelink constantly update their systems, which leads many owners to replace outdated displays or upgrade hardware for enhanced compatibility. Even budget friendly cars now have digital dashboards and over the air updates. Simply put, infotainment maintenance is a major part of modern car ownership.

Lighting and Exterior Technology

Automotive lighting has evolved from basic illumination to a key element of safety and design. LED and laser headlight systems are common across manufacturers, and adaptive headlights, daytime running lights, and smart taillights rank high among the most searched replacements. Tesla, Volvo, and Lexus models feature matrix or pixel lighting that automatically adjusts brightness and beam direction based on traffic and weather conditions. Meanwhile, Toyota and Ford vehicles use integrated lighting sensors connected to driver assistance systems. They require precise calibration when components are replaced. As design and technology merge, exterior lighting has become both a practical necessity and a defining aesthetic feature of the modern automobile.