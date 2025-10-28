USDC Explodes to $76B: Circle Mints 750M on Solana, ClearBank Partnership Fuels Europe Stablecoin Boom October 28 2025

USD Coin (USDC) is always gaining momentum as a pillar of stability and innovation in the constantly changing cryptocurrency landscape. By the current date, October 28, 2025, the stablecoin has a circulating supply that is over 76 billion, and this is indicative of a high demand even in unstable market conditions.

USDC is supported with controlled reserves and is working across various blockchains. It is not only a protection against the extreme volatility of crypto, but it is becoming the base of international payment, DeFi applications, and institutional trading.

This trend is reflected in today’s headlines with partnerships, integrations, and on-chain activities depicting a scenario of faster adoption. Since the American penetration of Europe to cross-chain progress, USDC is demonstrating why it is the stablecoin of the up-and-coming sector.

Circle and ClearBank Form Collaboration to Boost USDC and EURC in Europe

The issuer of USDC, Circle, one of the biggest announcements of the day, has partnered with ClearBank to increase the presence of the USDC and its euro-denominated mirror, EURC, in Europe. The purpose of this partnership is to simplify the use of stablecoins by businesses and financial institutions, and instant and low-cost transfers will become a reality on the continent.

ClearBank, one of the UK-based banking-as-a-service platforms, will incorporate both USDC and EURC into its payment rails, which will allow fiat currencies to be converted to these stablecoins without any issues.

The decision comes at an opportune moment after the European Union Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, which has already increased investment in compliance-based assets such as USDC. Stablecoins under MiCA have to satisfy very tight reserve and transparency conditions-which USDC has long surpassed by having Deloitte audit every month.

This collaboration is a milestone in the integration of conventional finance and blockchain, according to one of the spokespeople of Circle. It implies that European companies can settle internationally in less time and without incurring the high cost of the traditional systems.

The scenario is that a London-based exporter can settle invoices in seconds with a French supplier, all in different USDC. The use of Bitcoin might reduce transaction costs by up to 90 per cent, according to initial estimates.

This shock was felt throughout the market as the trading volume of the USDC has shot up by 15 per cent in the last 24 hours to more than $2.68 billion. This is perceived by analysts as a direct attack against other market competitors, such as Tether USDT, which has been interrogated on reserve transparency. With Europe becoming enlightened to the potential of stablecoins, the compliant nature of USDC puts it in a position to go viral in a region that comprises 20% of the world’s GDP.

Bybit Allows Native USDC Transfers on Hedera, Making DeFi More Accessible

To make the matter even more interesting, significant crypto exchange Bybit has introduced native USDC transfer over the Hedera network, a blockchain based on an enterprise-grade and fast platform. This will enable users to be able to deposit, withdraw, and trade USDC on Hedra without the use of wrapped tokens or bridges, which can reduce fees and improve efficiency.

The hashgraph consensus mechanism deployed by Hedera already achieves thousands of transactions per second and at a very low cost, which can only be complemented by the stability of USDC.

The move by Bybit is based on its previous support of HBAR/USDC spot trading pairs introduced in June 2025. USDC collateralised perpetual contracts or margin trading is now an option for traders in Hedera-based DeFi platforms, making the prospect of institutional players uneasy with Ethereum gas fees open.

According to one Bybit product lead, Native USDC on Hedera democratizes access to fast and secure liquidity. It is not only about speed but scalability. The integration suits the expanding ESG requirements in crypto, with Hedera having a carbon-negative footprint. The initial data indicate that the number of USDC inflows to Hedera pools at Bybit increased by 25% since the announcement, which suggests trader interest.

Yield farming and lending are given more opportunities to the DeFi enthusiasts. Hedera protocols now have access to the deep liquidity pool of USDC, which may unlock billions in total value locked (TVL). With cross-chain interoperability being a table stake, Bybit’s making this move finalises the USDC as the settlement layer of the universe.

Circle Mints 750 Million USDC on Solana: Grow the High-Speed Ecosystem

Circle minted another 750 million USDC on the Solana blockchain a few hours back in a clear indication of soaring demand. This new issue highlights the high supply of Solana USDC to new heights, highlighting the domination of high-throughput applications of the network.

The speed of Solana, reaching 65,000 transactions per second, successfully makes Solana suitable for all NFT marketplaces, memecoin launches, and the introduction of USDC will turbocharge these ecosystems.

The minting activity, which was noticeable on-chain late last night, is accompanied by the fact that the TVL of Solana had surpassed $10 billion due to the effect of DeFi applications like Jupiter and Raydium.

This is not alone; USDC Solana mints have increased faster in October, and more than 2 billion have been added to it. Developers contribute to the boom of the low fees and strong tooling of Solana, which enables integrations of USDC in gaming, payments, and social tokens without any difficulties.

A project lead of a Solana-based project pointed out that with the help of USDC, it became possible to perform microtransactions friction-free, transforming ordinary users into everyday participants.

This is taken by market watchers as a positive sign for the price of SOL, which is currently around $180. Solana may win even more Ethereum retailer flows with USDC serving as an on-ramp to stability. With Circle steadily rolling out USDC into 16 chains, Solana is poised to increase its pie, and network activity will be setting all-time records by the end of the year.

Whale Deposits Signal Confidence: 5M USDC Fuels ETH Short on HyperLiquid

The cameos of on-chain sleuths were set ablaze today as the news surfaced that a large whale deposited 5.058 million USDC into HyperLiquid, an emerging perpetuals exchange that is decentralised. The money has been spent instantly to take on a leveraged short position on Ethereum (ETH), betting on a dip in the near future.

HyperLiquid is an app on a layer-1 of its own, and has become popular with advanced traders due to its capability to execute orders and get deep liquidity in a few seconds. This is a move in a sideways fashion above ETH trading at around 4,200, and the macro pressures, such as the next U.S. inflation figures creating volatility.

The bet of the whale, more than 50 million in exposure, is representative of an even more general rule: USDC is dependable and thus ought to be the tool of choice to play the big game.

These deposits are not exceptions; the neutrality of USDC made it possible to shift whales between the longs and shorts without converting them into fiat. HyperLiquid has recorded on-chain inflows of $150 million of the USDC in the past week alone. The activity will increase the TVL of the platform to 1.2 billion dollars and make it a competitor of dYdX and GMX.

Although the short can have a relaxing effect in the event that ETH increases, the short points to the usefulness of USDC in derivatives. The traders are flooding all over the world, and the global USDC at the year’s end has reached 19.4 billion. With the development of leverage trading, more whales will base their strategies on this battle-tested stablecoin.

Sonic Labs Witnesses Explosive USDC Growth Amid Campaign Frenzy

On the Sonic Labs network, a low-cost, high-speed layer-1, issues of USDC have exploded, with over $48.6 million being added within the past 30 days alone. The surge is also connected with the current KaitoAI x Sonic campaign, which ends on November 1 and has directed the inflow of fresh USDC of 29 million throughout the last week.

Sonic has its on-chain metrics running on full power: TVL stands at $202.51 million (up 0.67%), DEX volume at 16.77 million (up 1.27%) and daily active addresses increasing 16.67% to 14000.

Transactions have increased 73.43 per cent to 320,500, with the market cap of stable coins saturating to 169.04 million dollars. Chain, Sonic, which is the fastest to issue USDC, is attracting developers who are developing everything, perps and yield optimisers.

Word of mouth in social networks is vibrant, and customers are glorifying the chain due to its sub-second finality when it comes to real-world uses such as remittances. One thing: $1.6 million of USDC was inserted within the past day, which advanced the dominance of stablecoins. As price lags fundamental, there is a good deal of expectation of a breakout out- perhaps the termination of the campaign will be the spark.

This expansion reflects the general attractiveness of USDC in emerging L1S, where speculation loses to speed. Sonic can drain packed networks as it grows, which adds to the liquidity capabilities of USDC on a multichain.

Velora Integrates Frictionless USDC Cross-Chain CCTP V2

Velora is a DeFi innovator who is now part of the Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) Version 2 alliance by Circle, which allows transfers of native USDC to Polygon PoS, zkEVM, and LxLy without bridges and wrappers. The upgrade provides fast and clean flows with minimal risk, such as smart contract exploits.

The burn-and-mint system of CCTP V2 secures atomic swaps, maintaining the 1:1 peg of USDC. To Velora users, it implies immediate liquidity transfer between the ecosystems of Polygon, which is best used when arbitrage or yield hopping. The integration also utilises the stability of USDC alongside the privacy of zk-tech through its $5 billion TVL.

The future of seamless DeFi is cross-chain USDC, according to a Velora executive. The initial tests indicate transfer times of less than 10 seconds at almost no cost, a breakthrough in the retail circle and for the institutions. With increasing protocols becoming CCTP-enabled, the interoperability of USDC will open up 20 trillion dollars of inter-border payments, replacing sluggish fiat rails.

Circle Hires Senior Data Engineer to Grow Blockchain Analytics

Circle is also increasing its talent acquisition and is listing a Senior Software Engineer position in its Data Platform team. Scalable data acquisition, real-time blockchain surveillance, and ML enablement, which is provided by the remote role with a salary of $147,500-195,000, is essential to the development of USDC.

Having the reserves of USDC in investments in funds managed by BlackRock and deposited by BNY Mellon, powerful analytics provide compliance and fraud detection. The recruitment will focus on on-chain pipelines, governance, and access control, and will assist in Circle’s venture into AI-enhanced insights.

This action is an indication of optimism in long-term growth. By 2025, as 75 per cent of the institutional OTC volume is dominated by a group of stablecoins, the data advantage of Circle will prove valuable. The year-over-year increase of 29 times is the growth in the turnover of USDC, and that is a lot to stay on the frontline by hiring high-quality talent.

The Horizon: Stability Meets Scalability in a Bullish 2025 by the USDC

The story of USDC as the month of October nears an end is that of relentless development. It has been affirmed by the present-day developments through the creation of bridges in Europe, Solana mints and even whale manoeuvres that it has a $76 billion empire. USDC does not just survive with the regulatory tailwind, such as MiCA, but with some innovation, such as CCTP V2.

In the future, analysts have predicted that the circulating supply will increase to $100 billion by the end of the year, driven by DeFi and payments adoption. The pegged promise of USDC provides shelter and rocket fuel in a market that is volatile.

To investors and constructors, the message is clear that stablecoins such as USDC are deleting the rules of finance, one smooth transfer at a time. Stick around–you have not seen the best.