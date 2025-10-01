Worldline Names Madalena Cascais Tomé as New Head of Financial Services

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, has appointed Madalena Cascais Tomé as Head of its Financial Services division and member of the Executive Committee, effective from 1 October 2025.

In recent years, Madalena Cascais Tomé has served as CEO of SIBS, one of Europe’s leading interbank payment providers. Her extensive expertise in addressing banks’ needs in payments and digital services, combined with her visionary leadership, makes her ideally suited to lead Worldline’s Financial Services division into its next phase of innovation, growth and transformation. She succeeds Alessandro Baroni, who has decided to leave Worldline to pursue other opportunities.

Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, CEO of Worldline, said: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Madalena Cascais Tomé as Head of our Financial Services division. Madalena brings significant expertise in driving innovation, advancing digital transformation, and delivering operational excellence within the payments sector. Her extensive leadership experience across pan-European payments will be instrumental in addressing our clients’ evolving requirements and supporting Worldline’s ongoing growth. We are confident that, under her leadership, our division will continue to uphold the highest standards of service quality, resilience, and security.

I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to Alessandro Baroni for his dedicated service and valuable contributions to Worldline. We wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

Madalena Cascais Tomé, Head of Financial Services at Worldline, commented: “It is with great enthusiasm and a deep sense of commitment that I join Worldline to help consolidate its leadership as the European payments champion and the trusted partner for financial institutions, corporates, and institutional players. With its strong technology DNA, comprehensive and regionally rooted solutions, and global reach, Worldline is the trusted partner to help institutions navigate both the complexities and the opportunities of the payments industry.”

Previously CEO and Board Member of SIBS Group – one of Europe’s leading interbank payment and digital services organisations operating in over 20 markets – Madalena oversaw significant innovation, transformation and growth. Over her nearly 11-year tenure, SIBS launched more than 65 new products and services, including MB WAY, the Eurozone’s first and most comprehensive immediate payment solution, expanded into 15 new business lines, and set European benchmarks in performance, resilience and security.

Alongside her executive role at SIBS, Madalena has chaired several companies, providing strategic guidance in pan-European payments, network management, cybersecurity, digital services, digital certification and financial management. She also serves as chairperson of EMPSA (the European Mobile Payments Systems Association), representing 11 of Europe’s leading instant payment solutions, and co-leads EuroPA (the European Payments Alliance), advancing cross-border payment interoperability initiatives.

Earlier in her career, Madalena held senior positions at MEO/Portugal Telecom Group, where she led B2C commercial strategy and operations, helping the company achieve market leadership. She also worked in strategic consulting at McKinsey and specialised in AI and advanced data modelling as a Senior Consultant at Arthur Andersen/Deloitte.

Madalena holds a degree in Applied Mathematics from Universidade de Lisboa, an International Directors Certification from INSEAD and an LCOR certification from Harvard. Throughout her career, she has consistently demonstrated her dedication to innovation, strong leadership and the successful management of complex organisations.