The Dominican Republic has reached a historic milestone with BSD Global Exploration’s groundbreaking discovery of the country’s first major hydrocarbon deposits. Identified using BSD’s proprietary remote scan technology in combination with advanced 3D seismic analysis, these deposits are considered significant in both size and quantity.

BSD’s cutting-edge technology can remotely detect natural resources up to 8,000 meters (26,000 feet) beneath the surface — whether on land or underwater — redefining how the world searches for hydrocarbons.

Although drilling operations have not yet begun, Dr. Paul McColgan, a veteran geophysicist with over 25 years of industry experience, stated, “This is one of the best targets I have seen in my entire career in the hydrocarbon sector.”

Massive Reserve Potential

According to processed seismic data, the newly identified deposits are estimated to contain hundreds of millions of barrels and BTUs of hydrocarbons. BSD has also detected strong hydrocarbon signatures beneath what was once thought to be a crystalline basement unconformity. This breakthrough suggests that the underlying geological framework of the region is far more complex and resource-rich than earlier studies indicated.

Further image enhancement revealed evidence of a much larger structural formation beneath an angular unconformity composed of steeply dipping beds — a geological feature that could significantly expand the region’s reserve potential as imaging and analysis continue to improve. Specialists familiar with the data note that such formations often act as high-capacity traps for hydrocarbons, meaning the Dominican Republic may be sitting atop one of the most promising new reservoirs in the Caribbean.

In addition to hydrocarbons, the technology’s ability to reinterpret deep subsurface layers could help identify secondary resources such as helium, natural gas condensate, or mineral-rich sediments that commonly occur in similar geological environments. As the data set grows, it is expected to refine national energy planning, attract international partnerships, and support long-term economic strategy.

A Technological Breakthrough in Resource Detection

BSD’s proprietary detection system represents a revolutionary advancement in geophysical exploration. The technology is capable of detecting any element on the Periodic Table, including drinking water, hydrocarbons, gold, lithium, and rare earth materials, at remarkable depths. By integrating signal transmission, big-data processing, and advanced algorithmic modeling, BSD has created a non-invasive method that provides a clear, multi-layered picture of the Earth’s subsurface.

Once a target area is identified, BSD transmits a signal into the Earth. The company’s proprietary algorithms then analyze the returning signal to determine the presence, depth, and composition of the targeted element with extraordinary precision. This eliminates many traditional uncertainties associated with early exploration and dramatically reduces the environmental footprint that usually accompanies preliminary drilling campaigns.

Experts believe this approach could reshape exploration not only for hydrocarbons but also for renewable-energy minerals such as lithium and cobalt — essential materials for electric vehicles, battery storage systems, and emerging green technologies.

Proven Accuracy: A Historic Discovery of National Importance

BSD’s technology first gained international attention in July 2021, when the Dominican Republic’s government science team, led by Mrs. Lidia Martínez de Macarrulla, sought the company’s assistance in locating the long-lost remains of Enriquillo, a revered national hero who died in 1533. Given an estimated 50-square-kilometer search area, BSD’s system pinpointed the exact location, enabling archaeologists to recover Enriquillo’s remains — along with those of his wife — after 500 years of uncertainty.

The recovery was celebrated nationwide as both a scientific triumph and a deeply emotional cultural event. Historians, educators, and community leaders praised the discovery for reconnecting modern Dominican society with a key figure of resistance and indigenous identity. The success also solidified BSD’s reputation for accuracy, demonstrating that the technology functions reliably across radically different applications — from archaeology to energy exploration.

A Visionary Team Changing the World’s Search for Resources

BSD’s executive team — Sami Benhamou, Isaac Salama, and Patrick Preece — expressed gratitude and optimism for what this breakthrough represents for both science and humanity: “With God’s help, BSD has developed a technology that has changed the world’s search for hydrocarbon deposits specifically — and natural resources in general.” The team continues to expand its operational footprint, partnering with governments and international agencies seeking advanced, low-impact exploration solutions.

Their vision emphasizes responsible development, transparency, and the use of cutting-edge science to support national growth while minimizing environmental harm — a crucial priority in today’s global energy landscape.

Looking Ahead

BSD has confirmed natural deposits of gold, lithium, and hydrocarbons across multiple countries and is currently working with local authorities and partners to secure exploration, drilling, and extraction permissions for the identified sites. With global demand for energy diversification rising, BSD’s technology positions the Dominican Republic — and other nations adopting the system — to play a more significant role in future global supply chains.

This discovery in the Dominican Republic marks not only a potential economic and energy transformation for the nation but also a technological leap forward for global resource exploration. As further data is collected and partnerships deepen, BSD’s pioneering system may redefine how the world locates, evaluates, and develops natural resources for decades to come.

