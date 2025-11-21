Ecommpay among first payment providers to roll out Apple Pay QR for friction-free cross-device checkout

Inclusive payments platform Ecommpay has become one of the earliest global providers to integrate Apple’s latest enhancement, Apple Pay QR, placing its merchant partners at the forefront of payment innovation and strengthening their ability to boost checkout conversions.

Until now, with 70% of global users browsing on Windows devices and Apple Pay being limited to Safari and Apple hardware, many Apple Pay users faced barriers at checkout. Apple Pay QR removes these limitations by enabling customers to complete payments using the trusted method on any device or browser, extending the experience to non-Apple environments.

This advancement is particularly valuable for merchants aiming to reach high-value Apple users. Research indicates that iOS customers deliver around two and a half times more revenue per user in travel and retail e-commerce than Android users, owing to higher basket values and stronger repeat purchasing habits. Within mainstream retail, the QR functionality also provides a powerful link between online and in-store journeys.

“Integrating Apple Pay QR into the Ecommpay checkout path is opening payment capabilities to the entire digital landscape to deliver more convenience for Apple Pay users,” commented Arturs Zaremba, Head of Internal Payment Solutions Product Stream, Ecommpay. “With the strong conversion performance of Apple Pay transactions, opening this payment method to non-Apple devices will bring even greater success for forward-looking merchants.

“Eliminating device-based friction at checkout and providing such a familiar and trusted payment method also helps to reduce cart abandonment. We are delighted to be an early adopter of Apple Pay QR, helping our merchant clients provide their customers with access to a cutting-edge payment solution.”

Apple Pay QR is automatically enabled for all Ecommpay merchants via the Payment Page, requiring no additional development. It is compatible with existing features and operates seamlessly alongside other payment options already offered to customers.

When using non-Apple devices, customers browse normally and select Apple Pay at checkout. A unique Apple Pay QR code appears, allowing payment to be completed by scanning it with an iPhone or iPad—without entering payment details on the non-Apple device. The feature aligns with Apple Pay’s standard payment flow and integrates fully with Ecommpay’s platform, including currency selection and the ‘Try Again’ option for unsuccessful transactions.

Arturs Zaremba added: “With this exciting new payment innovation, we have made Apple Pay available to every customer, not just those using Apple devices. That means anyone can now benefit from the security, biometric authentication standards and secure tokenisation of payment details that comes with Apple Pay. Customers can checkout from any device or browser without sharing sensitive data, as this is all saved and processed through the Wallet app and Apple Pay servers.

“As one of the first major PSPs to integrate Apple Pay QR functionality, we are putting our merchant clients at the forefront of payment innovation and giving them a significant competitive advantage in conversion optimisation.”

Ecommpay is an independent payment service provider and not affiliated with Apple Inc.