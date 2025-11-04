The International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Networking (ICAIN-2025) concluded successfully on 6–7 October 2025, recognising outstanding innovation and research through the ElevateX 2025 Awards.

Hosted by BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad, and Springer LNNS, the event celebrated transformative contributions to AI, technology, and cross-sector collaboration.

The conference’s proceedings are indexed in DBLP, EI Compendex, SCOPUS, and other leading academic databases, further cementing ICAIN’s global reputation as a hub for emerging AI research and networking excellence.

With the theme “Academic Brilliance Meets Industrial Excellence,” ElevateX 2025 showcased the crucial intersection of academic research and industrial application. The awards were presented after a rigorous and merit-based selection process, with only the top 5–7% of nominees selected across various categories.

Among the distinguished winners were three Bangladeshi graduate students:

Kallol Kanti Mondal , from the Institute of Biological Sciences, University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh, who received the Breakthrough in Health Sciences Award (Global Biomedical Pioneer) for his pioneering research in the biomedical field.

Md Hossain , from California State University, Northridge, USA, was honoured with the Young Researcher Excellence Award (Global Research Star Category) for his groundbreaking work in digital twin technology, additive manufacturing, and blockchain, all of which are advancing the future of smart industries and digital innovation.

Numair Bin Sharif , from Lamar University, Texas, USA, also earned the Young Researcher Excellence Award (Global Research Star Category) for his impactful contributions to AI in healthcare and cybersecurity, areas that are transforming the medical and security landscapes.

By bringing together leaders from academia, industry, and startups, ElevateX 2025 served as a powerful platform for showcasing the incredible potential of AI in driving societal and technological progress. The Global Summit, with its visionary ecosystem, proved to be the ideal setting for recognizing and celebrating these trailblazers who are paving the way for a brighter, more connected future.