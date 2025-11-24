ESTO Increases Multitude Bank Credit Line to EUR 25 Million with Term Extended to 2028

ESTO Group (ESTO Holdings OU), Estonia’s foremost non-bank consumer credit provider, has expanded its committed credit facility with Multitude Bank to EUR 25 million and secured an extended maturity date running to December 2028.

The revised arrangement builds on the previous EUR 20 million facility, which comprised several tranches maturing by the end of 2025. In addition to a higher commitment and a longer duration, both parties have agreed improved commercial terms that deliver more favourable pricing, greater covenant flexibility, and enhanced structural conditions. These adjustments underscore ESTO’s robust credit standing and the continued strength of its consumer lending portfolio.

Mikk Metsa, Founder and CEO of ESTO, commented:

“Our strengthened partnership with Multitude Bank marks a significant milestone in ESTO’s growth trajectory. As our largest creditor and strategic partner, Multitude Bank’s continued support throughout our four-year partnership reaffirms their confidence in our business model and long-term vision. This cooperation not only enhances our financial flexibility but also boosts the foundation for value creation for all stakeholders. We look forward to building on this collaboration as we expand our presence in ESTO’s core markets.”

Alain Nydegger, CEO of Wholesale Banking at Multitude, said:

“We are pleased to have successfully completed this refinancing, which reinforces our confidence in ESTO’s business model and long-term potential. This transaction allows us to continue supporting ESTO on its growth journey and further strengthen our partnership.”

The secured facility remains available to underpin further loan portfolio development across ESTO’s operating markets, bolstering the company’s balance sheet and creating additional capacity for growth. ESTO Holdings received legal counsel from Eversheds Sutherland and financial advisory support from VLG Advisors.